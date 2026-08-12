Beverley the only afternoon card on Thursday as racing struggles with fifth heatwave of the summer

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There will be just one afternoon meeting in Britain on Thursday as the sport deals with the hottest day of the month, with temperatures forecast to reach 38C in parts of the country in the fifth heatwave of the summer.

Beverley will have the spotlight to itself, with temperatures at the East Yorkshire track expected to be slightly cooler, reaching a high of 32C when racing begins at 2.15pm.

Head groundsman John Morley said: “We’ve got all our warm-weather procedures in place. We’ve got a nice breeze throughout the day and humidity is set to go no higher than 75 per cent. That seems to be one of the affecting factors on a hot day, and we are not forecast any high humidity.

“We have lots of tubs of water, and staff to throw it over the horses. We also have cooling fans.”

The track hosted its annual ladies' day on Wednesday, when the main enclosures were sold out.

Morley added: “We’ve had a great first day. We’ll put more water on the track tonight and keep it nice for tomorrow. It’s good to firm, good in places.”

Earlier this week, Salisbury moved its Thursday card from 2.30pm to begin at 5.30pm to avoid peak temperatures of 34C forecast at the Wiltshire track.

Changes have also been made to Windsor’s fixture on Thursday evening, with the race schedule reordered. The longer races have been moved to the end of the card, when temperatures are expected to be cooler.

Clerk of the course Charlie Rees said: “Forecast temperatures for us are 34-35C and, fortunately, we were always an evening fixture.

“We’ve got so many provisions here, from cooling fans and iced water to shaded areas by the stables, as well as extra bodies on hand to help cool the horses down.”

Lingfield's fixture is also unchanged, having already been scheduled as an evening meeting. Clerk of the course Stephanie Wethered confirmed hot-weather protocols, such as cooling areas, would be in place.

The hot and dry summer is also having an effect away from the racecourses, particularly in Newmarket and Lambourn, where grass gallops have been closed due to the lack of rain.

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