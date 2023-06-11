Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Beverley chief raises fears of premierisation leading to 'dumbing down' and lack of midweek quality

Beverley racecourse: "Our size allows us to extend a friendly, personal welcome and a submersive environment, and venues of our ilk nurture many new racegoers each year"
Beverley: staged a seven-race card on SaturdayCredit: Hannah Ali

Beverley chief executive Sally Iggulden has outlined her concerns about the "dumbing down" of core fixtures next year as part of the BHA's premierisation initiative and the possible loss of prime Saturday slots.

A plan to create a two-hour Saturday shop window between 2pm and 4pm featuring just two Premier meetings and an additional fixture was signed off by the BHA board last month as part of a major shake-up to the 2024 fixture list. Among the other innovations set to be introduced next year are the trial of six Sunday evening floodlit fixtures, the reduction of 300 jump races across the year and better quality racing on Sunday afternoons.

"We always want to improve the competitiveness of racing, but the details are still a bit hazy at the moment," said Iggulden, who welcomed approximately 7,000 racegoers to the track on Saturday, when three races were shown by ITV Racing.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Matt RennieReporter
Jonathan HardingReporter
Published on 11 June 2023Last updated 16:00, 11 June 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain