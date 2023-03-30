'Being champion apprentice is my main goal' - Billy Loughnane dreaming of big season after missing Lincoln ride

Rising star Billy Loughnane missed out on a big ride in the Pertemps Lincoln but the 17-year-old sensation is upbeat about the Flat turf season and a shot at becoming champion apprentice.

Loughnane's intended Doncaster mount Air To Air was not declared on Thursday but the 5lb claimer still has four rides on the opening card of the turf season, including 10-1 chance Broken Spear in the Spring Mile.

It gives the teenager a first chance to transfer his staggering all-weather form to the turf. He rode 23 winners in January, from just shy of a century of rides, and a further 11 in March at a strike-rate of 37 per cent. He spent February riding in the US to try and protect his claim with the championship dream in mind.