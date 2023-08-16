Bazball comes to Wolverhampton with in-form apprentice Pierre-Louis Jamin out to bring up landmark total

No jockey in the last fortnight has matched the form of Pierre-Louis Jamin , who could ride out his claim on Thursday.

Jamin has the best wins-rides percentage of jockeys with at least three wins in the last 14 days, with three of his last ten mounts yielding victories.

The apprentice heads to Wolverhampton, where success on his sole ride, Bazball , in the At The Races App Form Study Nursery Handicap (3.50 ) would be a landmark 95th career win.

Jamin has not finished outside of the first two on his last five rides and his consistency has been matched by his mount, who is named after the positive style of play England’s cricket team have adopted under Test coach Brendon McCullum.

Trained by Jamin’s boss Karl Burke, the equine Bazball has given connections plenty to be positive about since reverting to handicaps, finishing second off an opening mark of 57 at Catterick last month.

The Nick Bradley Racing-owned filly got off the mark a week later at Bath before being beaten a neck by Grey Gray, who followed up off 6lb higher on her next start, at Musselburgh.

Bazball is a general 3-1 chance behind Ed Dunlop’s handicap debutant Pressure’s On in the betting and on her chances, Jamin said: “She’s obviously been quite consistent the last few times. She’s been running very well and I’m sure she’s capable of winning again.”

Jamin has not partnered the filly, who switches to the all-weather for the first time with a rating of 68, in her seven starts on the track.

“I don’t think it [the surface] will be an issue," said Jamin. “She’s shown that she’s got quite a bit of speed and hopefully the track suits. I’ve sat on her a few times at home and worked her a few times before she ran, so I know enough.”

Spotlight comment

Has done well in nurseries, winning in tidy style at Bath (5f, good to soft) last month and running a subsequent winner to a neck at Musselburgh (5f, good) 13 days ago; half-brother and dam both won on the AW and she shouldn't be far away.

Bazball 15:50 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Pierre-Louis Jamin (3lb) Tnr: K R Burke

Jamin has ridden a winner in his native France, with the highest-profile of his 93 domestic successes coming when landing the Listed Doncaster Stakes on Tom Dascombe’s Flaming Rib in 2021.

Jamin has another chance on a Dascombe-trained sprinter on Friday in a Listed event at Newbury, where he keeps the ride on Tenhotfourcrazy in the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing St Hugh's Stakes (3.45 ).

“Obviously Karl’s been good but Tom Dascombe has been very, very good as well,” said the 25-year-old. “I was lucky to win a Listed race for him a couple of years back on Flaming Rib.

“I’ve ridden a few good winners for Harry Eustace and had the chance to ride in races like the Cheshire Oaks. I try to ride out for Harry at Newmarket as much as I can and for Tom in Lambourn as well when I’m down that way. They’ve both been very supportive.”

