'It’s a real shame, it was a big day for us' - Bangor's ITV Racing card on Friday cancelled due to waterlogging
Bangor's meeting on Friday has been cancelled due to waterlogging.
Two races on the seven-race card were scheduled to feature in ITV's coverage alongside the first day of Cheltenham's December meeting.
There was 25mm of rain at the track on Tuesday, and high levels from the River Dee left half a furlong of standing water after the paddock bend.
An inspection was scheduled for 2pm on Thursday but the decision to call off the meeting was made earlier.
Head groundsman Andrew Malam said: “The river level has not dropped as much as we had hoped and the water has been unable to drain away, unfortunately.
“It’s a real shame, it was a big day for us with races on ITV and lots of Christmas parties booked, but we can’t beat nature.”
The ITV schedule features five races from Cheltenham on Friday, including the Unibet Middle Distance Veterans' Chase Series qualifier (2.25) and the Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase (3.00). The going on Thursday was described as good to soft, soft in places on the chase and hurdles courses, and good on the cross-country course.
