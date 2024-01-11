Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Ballymore ends six-year backing of Cheltenham Festival Grade 1 novice hurdle

Impaire Et Passe leads home Gaelic Warrior and Champ Kiely in an Irish 1-2-3 in the Ballymore
Impaire Et Passe sprints clear of his rivals to land last year's Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at CheltenhamCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Cheltenham is looking for a new sponsor for its opening Grade 1 race on day two of the festival, with title sponsor Ballymore ending its six-year association with the novice hurdle.

The construction group said it was prioritising grassroots projects instead this year. The race is listed in the racing calendar as the Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle, its registered name.

The 2m5f contest has an illustrious honour roll, having been won by Samcro, City Island – owned by Ballymore founder, chairman and chief executive Sean Mulryan – Envoi Allen, Bob Olinger, Sir Gerhard and Impaire Et Passe during the group's most recent sponsorship, while Massini's Maguire, Fiveforthree and Mikael D'Haguenet won the three editions of the race it sponsored from 2007 to 2009.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Stuart RileyReporter

Published on 11 January 2024inBritain

Last updated 18:46, 11 January 2024

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain