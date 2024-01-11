Ballymore ends six-year backing of Cheltenham Festival Grade 1 novice hurdle
Cheltenham is looking for a new sponsor for its opening Grade 1 race on day two of the festival, with title sponsor Ballymore ending its six-year association with the novice hurdle.
The construction group said it was prioritising grassroots projects instead this year. The race is listed in the racing calendar as the Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle, its registered name.
The 2m5f contest has an illustrious honour roll, having been won by Samcro, City Island – owned by Ballymore founder, chairman and chief executive Sean Mulryan – Envoi Allen, Bob Olinger, Sir Gerhard and Impaire Et Passe during the group's most recent sponsorship, while Massini's Maguire, Fiveforthree and Mikael D'Haguenet won the three editions of the race it sponsored from 2007 to 2009.
