Ayr concerned by forecast snow for Friday card and Carlisle and Southwell set for morning checks

The prospect of heavy snow on Thursday night is causing a headache for officials at Ayr with the track's two-day fixture scheduled to begin on Friday.

Clerk of the course Graeme Anderson on Wednesday morning said the track was raceable, with the course completely covered, but the forecast snow would put Friday's card in serious doubt.

Anderson said: "We were supposed to have one night of -3C but we've had -5C overnight and set for a similar night on Wednesday. The frost covers are doing their job and temperatures rise after Wednesday night but the prospect of snow is the main issue.

"Most forecasts are suggesting we could have heavy snow on Thursday night, and if they are correct, it will be a simple decision to call it off. If the snow turns to rain we would be fine but that's not looking too likely."

Leicester is frozen in places for Friday's all-chase fixture but temperatures are set to rise after Wednesday night.

Clerk of the course Jimmy Stevenson said on Wednesday morning: "We had a bit of a frost this morning but that should be gone by lunchtime and I don't anticipate any problems with frost. There is the potential for snow this evening and we may have a covering in the morning.

"That's supposed to turn to rain by Thursday morning and if it pans out that way we should be fine. The forecasts are changing all the time though and it's not a clear outlook."

Leicester: temperatures forecast to rise Credit: Pool

Sandown was hit by 3cm of snow on Wednesday morning with the risk of further showers in the evening. There remains uncertainty over the forecast in the lead-up to Saturday's Imperial Cup fixture, with the potential for upto 15mm of rain before the raceday and a frost on Friday night when temperatures could drop to -2C.

Carlisle's fixture on Thursday faces a second inspection at 9am. The track was found to be raceable on Wednesday afternoon but frost is forecast overnight.

Harry Phipps, assistant clerk of the course, said: "We've seen plenty of improvement today. The forecast suggests lows of -3C overnight and we're giving the meeting every chance."

Southwell's all-weather fixture on Thursday will have to pass a 7.30am inspection but officials are confident of giving the green light.

Clerk of the course David Attwood said on Wednesday afternoon: "We're forecast 2-3cm of snow between 5pm and midnight before rain tomorrow morning that could turn to sleet later on.

"We're very comfortable with the forecasts we're seeing, but just in case we see anything significantly different to that, we thought it best to check in the morning."

There is no planned inspection for the other British jumps fixture at Wincanton on Thursday, while officials are monitoring the situation at Thurles. There is the possibility of 5-10mm of rain, sleet or snow at the track on raceday.

