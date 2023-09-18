Ayr clerk still hopeful of good ground for day one of Gold Cup festival despite forecast rain

The Ayr Gold Cup festival, which begins on Thursday, could start on the softer side of good ground following heavy rain on Sunday night.

The ground on Monday morning was described as good following 15mm of rainfall, and with further rain expected over the next few days, clerk of the course Graeme Anderson provided an update before the three-day meeting.

Anderson said: "I’d hope we’d start the first day around the good to soft, good or good, good to soft mark if the forecast is correct. If it does change then it could go slightly easier, but that’s what I anticipate at the moment.

"We’re definitely going to get rain tonight and tomorrow, potentially another 15-20mm over the two nights. There’s a 40 per cent chance of showers over the three days and Saturday looks completely dry, but we all know it changes everyday."

The Ayr Gold Cup is the feature across the three days of action, with confirmations revealed on Monday afternoon, and Anderson is hoping for another memorable festival.

He added: "It’s a busy week and we’re getting everything ready. We’re expecting big crowds and plenty of runners, which is always great.

"It’s a meeting we love on the Flat every season and it’s looking like we should have some decent entries."

Read these next:

What's on this week: Listowel and the Ayr Gold Cup star on the track as the top juvenile races take shape

Exciting times for Ben Brookhouse on the Flat and over jumps

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.