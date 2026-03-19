Autism in Racing co-host among winners at Neurodiverse Business Awards

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Autism in Racing co-host Dr Venessa Swaby was awarded Advocate of the Year at the inaugural Neurodiverse Business Awards at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London on Wednesday.

As well as working for Autism in Racing, Swaby founded the non-profit organisation A2ndvoice, which supports the needs of autistic people and their families while raising awareness and understanding of the condition.

She said: "I'm one of the co-hosts for Autism in Racing and when I do that work, it's about joining the dots for people who don't understand what autism is and how establishments can help. When all of us co-hosts come together, we're able to bridge the gap.

"I love being at Autism in Racing and once I was introduced to it, I saw there was a need. When parents come, they're not just coming for the racing, they're speaking to us and we're bringing our lived experience to help support them. I try to support people in the background, and can bring in autistic specialists across the UK to come together.

"Through my work, I can connect more families that are in the autism community, no matter where they are in the UK, and give practical advice and support through training and virtual meet-ups, so people aren't coming just for the racing. We have a way to say, 'You're not on your own'.

"It's about knowing, if you have somebody who is neurodivergent in your workplace, how you are going to make sure you get the best out of them and not make them feel a burden in your establishment. It's important people can make those reasonable adjustments to make autistic people and their families feel included."

Autism in Racing founder Bobby Beevers

Autism in Racing's founder Bobby Beevers said: "We're absolutely delighted for Venessa on winning this wonderful award.

"She's a truly valued member of Autism in Racing and has been instrumental in helping raise our profile, particularly beyond the sport. We're incredibly grateful for her dedication and everything she brings to the team."

The Racing Post is Autism in Racing's community partner.

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