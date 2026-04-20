Attendances at British tracks continued to grow in first quarter of 2026 - including a 3.3 per cent rise at Cheltenham Festival

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Racecourse attendances in Britain are continuing to rise, it has been revealed in new figures released.

Crowds were up in 2025, with a total attendance of 5.1 million at an average of 3,526 per meeting, and both numbers were the highest achieved since 2019.

That upward trend has carried on into the first quarter of this year, when 696,611 people went racing according to data collated by the Levy Board and analysed by the Racecourse Association (RCA). That was a 4.5 per cent increase on the same period of last year.

The average attendance at the 292 fixtures completed between January and March was 2,386, which was up 4.6 per cent on the figure for the first three months of 2025.

Cheltenham played a notable part in the increase, with the 44,900 racegoers at its New Year's Day meeting up 36.5 per cent on last year and the four days of the festival attracting a total of 225,252 people (a rise of 3.3 per cent).

Other significant increases were seen on Grimthorpe Chase day at Doncaster (up 13.3 per cent to 10,165) and Ascot’s spring family day (a 17.4 per rise to 13,568).

Constitution Hill proved a star attraction at both Southwell, where he increased the crowd nearly ninefold to 3,743, and Kempton, where the 1,644 present was a 167 per cent rise on last year.

Attendance at the annual Racing Post Go North weekend at Musselburgh, Kelso and Carlisle also rose by 9.8 per cent to 6,308.

Racing Post Go North Weekend attracted an increased crowd Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

RCA chief executive Alex Eade welcomed the increases in a period when Britain was beset by storms Goretti and Chandra and a very wet February.

“It’s great to see the hard work of racecourse teams reflected in a continuation of the positive 2025 attendance figures into the first quarter of this year,” he said.

“The RCA team have worked closely with Great British Racing to ensure the insight from Project Beacon is embedded at every level, and it's clear to me that the right mix of central activities and local delivery by individual racecourse teams is beginning to have the desired effect.

“It's also notable that we've seen an increase in the highlighting of the range of events our sport has to offer. Whether it be family days, student nights, events aimed at older fans or, of course, the major racing festivals, they are all part of the sport’s offer to a diverse range of customer groups."

Looking ahead to the meetings still to come in 2026, Eade added: "The RCA looks forward to continuing this work with our members and colleagues across the sport as we capitalise on this positive momentum into the spring and summer.”

Read more . . .

British racing report 2025: good news on attendances and prize-money but betting on the sport continues to fall

Annual racecourse attendance figure in Britain tops five million for the first time since 2019

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