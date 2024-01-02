Assessing Billy Loughnane's four Tuesday rides at the track where he enjoyed most success in 2023

2023 was a year to remember for apprentice Billy Loughnane , who enjoyed 130 winners in Britain. 35 of those victories came on the all-weather at Wolverhampton and the young rider will be hoping to continue his fine record at the track in 2024. Here we look at his four rides on Tuesday evening . . .

Race: 5.00 Wolverhampton (1m½f classified stakes)

Odds: 8-1

Trained by Billy's father Mark, Broughtons Flare has finished down the field in his recent starts but connections will be hoping to see the form he showed at the start of last year.

The eight-year-old reeled off a hat-trick of victories last January, two of which came over course and distance under Loughnane. The gelding is taking a step back in level and should produce an improved performance.

Spotlight comment: Three wins early last year included two over C&D; has regressed since, but may have needed last month's return to action and is worth a second look back down at this level

Broughtons Flare 17:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Mark Loughnane

Race: 5.30 Wolverhampton (1m1½f classified stakes)

Odds: 9-2

This seven-year-old, also trained by Mark Loughnane, has struggled to get going in each of his three runs since October. He has, however, a course-and-distance win to his name when striking under Billy 12 months ago.

Most of his career efforts have come on the all-weather at Wolverhampton, so it's a track he is well equipped for, and he should be in with a chance after dropping back in grade.

Spotlight comment: Beat Captain St Lucifer when winning over C&D one year ago; followed up at Chelmsford in February; not found his best form so far this winter but dropping into this grade will help

Well Prepared 17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Mark Loughnane

Race: 6.00 Wolverhampton (1m1½f classified stakes, div II)

Odds: 16-1

This Neil Mulholland-trained mare has not been in the winners' enclosure since July 2021 but having Loughnane onboard will surely boost her chances of ending a 23-run losing streak.

The five-year-old recorded a career-best Racing Post Rating on the all-weather at this track when fourth of ten in December 2022 and the step back in trip could prove crucial for her.

Spotlight comment: Losing run stands at 23; not in much form last year and others have more pressing claims

Chelsea Annie 18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Race: 8.30 Wolverhampton (1m4f handicap)

Odds: 12-1

This well raced eight-year-old has been a consistent performer for the yard since returning from a break in August and he could easily outrun his double-figure odds.

His run when sixth of ten at track in November can be forgiven, especially as his last two career wins have come over course and distance, most recently when scoring in September.

Spotlight comment: His last two wins have come over this C&D, more recently off 6lb lower in September; ran well for second here next time but he wasn't at the same level seven weeks ago; each-way claims

Starfighter 20:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Mark Loughnane

