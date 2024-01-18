Ascot and the Tote sign new five-year agreement to grow pool betting

Ascot racecourse and the Tote have signed a new five-year deal which they hope will strengthen pool betting in the United Kingdom and further develop World Pool.

The agreement began on January 1 and ensures that all pool bets placed on racing from Ascot will continue to support liquidity in the UK pool, which has been operated by the UK Tote Group since October 2019.

Betting on racing from Ascot by British and Irish customers through the Tote website has more than trebled since 2020, while overseas turnover is up 22 per cent over the same period thanks to World Pool, the model through which Tote operators from 28 countries commingle pools, hosted by the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

Ascot staged the first World Pool card at the 2019 royal meeting and the concept expanded to 17 days in 2023, with the courses involved benefiting from increased media rights income and punters from higher liquidity and more robust dividends.

Ascot's chief executive Alastair Warwick said: "We are delighted to have a new agreement in place with the Tote which will allow us to build on what has been achieved domestically and internationally over the last four years.

"As one of the original architects of World Pool, alongside the Hong Kong Jockey Club and the Tote, we are excited to support the further development of World Pool to ensure both racing fans and the sport benefit from it."

UK Tote Group chief executive Alex Frost said the Tote was "immensely proud" to partner Ascot.

He added: "This new agreement ensures Ascot racecourse and the Tote are perfectly positioned to work together to achieve a strong UK pool alongside the continued development of World Pool, which are crucial elements to the future financial sustainability of the sport."

Read these next

'We want to have the best 100 races in the world in the World Pool' - Hong Kong's visionary leader pushing forward with global ambitions

'This is just the beginning' - World Pool enjoys record-breaking year in 2023

Ascot's King George day popular as £475 million bet on British and Irish World Pool days

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.