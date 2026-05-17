Arc owners increase fortunes by £1.1 billion to secure second place in Sunday Times Rich List

David and Simon Reuben, owners of Arena Racing Company (Arc), have maintained their position as the wealthiest people in British racing according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

The real estate brothers, whose company Arc is responsible for 16 British racecourses, increased their fortune by £1.1 billion in the past 12 months for a total of £27.971bn, bettered in the Rich List only by investors Sanjay and Dheeraj Hinduja.

The Rich List is not limited to British citizens. It includes individuals and families born overseas but who predominantly work and/or live in Britain.

Several leading figures within racing also increased their fortunes, including owner-breeder Kirsten Rausing, who remained 11th on the list alongside her brother Jorn after their wealth climbed to £12.6bn.

Lord and Lady Bamford, who landed the Oaks in 2023 with Soul Sister, improved their wealth by more than £868m to £10.318bn and are in 14th position, while Ben Keswick, owner of Rockcliffe Stud, nearly doubled his fortune from £3.446bn to £6,775bn, propelling him into 27th place.

Leading names in the gambling sector also enjoyed an uplift. Bet365 chief executive Denise Coates's family dropped a place in the rankings to 17th despite a £285m wealth increase in the past 12 months, while company shareholder Will Roseff, whose horses include hurdler Nemean Lion, moved up to 239th spot despite his fortune dipping £12m to £591m.

Fred Done: fortune grew by £697m in 2026 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Betfred owners Peter and Fred Done, who sponsor all five British Classics, advanced their fortunes by £697m to a total of £3.612bn. They are 47th in the standings.

Other owners to have claimed a spot on the list include Georg von Opel, who maintained his fortune at £2.083bn (ranked 74th). Von Opel, whose horses run under the Westerberg banner, is part-owner of Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini alongside Michael Tabor, whose wealth remained at £800m (191st).

The King, who enjoyed three winners at York and Newbury on Friday, saw his fortune grow by £40m to a total of £480m (230th).

Also featuring in the Rich List's top 350 were owners Baron Howard de Walden (£3.357bn, 49th), Peter Harris (£1.797bn, 90th), David Sullivan (£1.1bn, 149th), Patricia Thompson (£902m, 175th), Robert Kirkland (£877, 183rd), Tony Bloom (£779m, 199th), Robert Barnett (£715, 218th), Andy Bell (£553, 249th), Lord Lloyd-Webber (£516m, 260th) and Sir John Timpson (£460m, 283rd).

Ian and Richard Livingstone, investors in Evolution Gaming, moved into 32nd in the rich list with a fortune of £5.686bn, while Pokerstars co-founder Mark Scheinberg also climbed the list to 37th place despite his wealth dropping £192m to £4.889bn. Party Games founder Ruth Parasol maintained her wealth at £780m, in 198th spot, for the fourth consecutive year.

Sunday Times Rich List 2026: the top ten

1 Sanjay and Dheeraj Hinduja and family, £38bn

2 David and Simon Reuben and family, £27.971bn

3 Sir Leonard Blavatnik, £26.852bn

4 Idan Ofer, £24.481bn

5 Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family, £18.939bn

6 Christopher Harborne, £18.177bn

7 Nik Storonsky, £16.411bn

8 Alex Gerko, £16.006bn

9 Sir Jim Ratcliffe, £15.194bn

10 Igor and Dmitry Bukhman, £14.26bn

Rich List: notable figures in racing and gambling

11 Kirsten and Jorn Rausing, £12.6bn

14 Lord Bamford and family, £10.318bn

17 Denise, John and Peter Coates, £9.728bn

27 Ben and Adam Keswick and family, £6.755bn

32 Ian and Richard Livingstone, £5.686bn

37 Mark Scheinberg, £4.889bn

46 Fred and Peter Done, £3.612bn

49 Baron Howard de Walden and family, £3.357bn

74 Georg and Emily von Opel, £2.083bn

90 Peter Harris and family, £1.797bn

149 David Sullivan and family, £1.1bn

154 Barry and Eddie Hearn, £1.035bn

164 Luke and Brian Comer, £946m

175 Patricia Thompson and family, £902m

181 The Duke of Bedford, £882m

183 The Kirkland family, £877m

191 Michael Tabor and family, £800m

198 Ruth Parasol and family, £780m

199 Tony Bloom, £779m

218 Robert and William Barnett and family, £715m

230 The King, £680m

239 Will Roseff, £591

249 Andy Bell, £553m

260 Lord Lloyd-Webber, £516m

283 Sir John Timpson and family, £460m

Read more . . .

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