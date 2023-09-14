Apprentice rider given 35-day ban after breaching whip rules four times in less than two months

Sean Dylan Bowen has been suspended for 35 days, nine of them deferred, by a disciplinary panel for multiple breaches of the whip rules, effectively ending his pursuit of the Irish apprentice championship.

Bowen was referred to the disciplinary panel of the BHA by the Whip Review Committee (WRC) after using the whip once above the permitted level four times in a six-month period.

Outlining the case for the BHA, Charlotte Davison presented Bowen's testimony to stewards at Chepstow on August 10 after he was told his ride on Dancing In Paris would be referred to the WRC.

Davison said: "You told the stewards, 'I was aware I was over the limit but I felt I needed to give him every chance of winning. He was idling and I wanted to give him the best chance. I get a bit mixed up between the rules in Ireland and England.' The BHA have some concerns about this."

Davison went on to tell the panel Bowen had transgressed the whip rules four times in one month and 25 days, adding that it was "even more concerning" the offences had taken place from 19 rides.

"The minute he started riding in Britain he started breaching the whip rules," Davison said. "If you choose to ride in a different jurisdiction you have to familiarise yourself with the rules.

"It's of great concern that he did continue to offend and offend again, and he made it clear to the stewards he knew what the rules were."

Bowen, who has ridden 18 winners in Ireland this year, said he had "tried to comply with the rules as best I could" and reaffirmed that the difference in the level of permitted strikes in Ireland of eight and in Britain of six had led to him getting confused.

Asked by the panel what his suspension should be, Bowen requested it only apply in Britain to allow him to continue his challenge on the Irish apprentice title, in which he is five winners behind Jamie Powell. The panel said this was not within their powers as any ban would be reciprocated by other racing jurisdictions.

Bowen also told the panel that he "never got the chance" to do any training on the new whip rules in Britain which might have impacted his rule breaking. However, Davison said all Irish jockeys had to complete a "mandatory online assessment about the rules" and that Bowen had done so on January 18 this year.

In handing down the penalty, panel chair Tim Grey said: "This type of case brings out the most important issue which is equine welfare, and the panel is aware this is a high priority for the sport. We consider the appropriate suspension is 35 days with a deferral of nine days. The suspension will come into effect in seven days."

