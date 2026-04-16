Apprentice jockey charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent after allegedly assaulting weighing room colleague

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Apprentice jockey Brandon Wilkie has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent after allegedly assaulting a weighing room colleague in August last year.

Wilkie, 22, of Edergole, Dromahair, Republic of Ireland, was arrested on August 18 after police officers were called to an address in Exning, near Newmarket, on August 4 following reports of an incident the previous evening.

According to the police, the victim of the alleged assault “had attended hospital with serious facial injuries”.

The jockey, who had been attached to William Knight’s Newmarket stable, has not ridden in Britain since August, but has been active in Ireland since December. He has yet to partner a winner from 14 mounts since his move, with his most recent ride coming last at Dundalk on April 10.

Before his arrest last year, Wilkie had partnered 64 winners in Britain, including high-profile successes on Look Back Smiling in the 2024 Spring Mile at Doncaster and the Sky Bet Finale Handicap on Sir Busker at the Ebor festival at York the same year.

Wilkie is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 27.

GBH is a more serious form of assault, when harm caused to others can include injuries such as broken bones and deep wounds, or lacerations. Convictions can carry a prison sentence.

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