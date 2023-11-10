Apprentice bids for fourth successive winner at Newcastle after ‘awesome’ first treble at odds of 951-1 this week

Apprentice Jonny Peate rode his first treble at Newcastle on Tuesday night and bids to steer home a fourth successive winner at the all-weather track when heading there for one mount on Friday evening.

Peate’s treble returned at odds of 951-1, with victory on the Linda Perratt-trained Pockley (6-1) followed by winners for his bosses Roger Fell and Sean Murray aboard Eldrickjones (3-1f) and Dandys Gold (33-1).

The 3lb claimer was also successful on Gift Of Raaj (28-1) for Fell and Murray at the same track this month, partnering four winners from ten rides in the past fortnight.

He has a 24 per cent strike-rate (14-59) at Newcastle this year, with a level-stake profit of +£76.42, and an overall course strike-rate of 17 per cent (20-120) with a profit of +£47.04 – the highest profit of any track he has ridden at.

Peate partners the Paul Midgley-trained Herakles , a course-and-distance novice winner last year, in the 5f handicap (5.20 ).

He said: “It was awesome to ride my first treble and I’ve done quite well at Newcastle. I seem to have ridden the right type of horses there, it’s a track I’ve got to know quite well and it suits my style of riding as you need patience.

“Herakles has won there before, which is a positive, and he ran on nicely to be third at Leicester on his first run for Paul over a stiff five furlongs. He finished off well that day and hopefully a return to this surface, and this track, will suit him well.”

Spotlight view

0-7 and far from consistent on turf this term; however, recorded his novice win over C&D last December and was awarded an opening mark of 76 after that; interesting off 66 back here.

Herakles 17:20 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb) Tnr: Paul Midgley

Peate’s parents were pre-trainers just outside Newmarket and he rode out for David Elsworth during school holidays and had small stints with John Gosden and Richard Fahey. His first job out of school was with Mark and Charlie Johnston before joining Fell and Murray.

He is enjoying a career-best campaign, finishing in the top ten of the apprentice championship standings and riding 37 winners, including Spring Mile success on Harswell Duke at Doncaster in April.

The rider, 19, said: “I’ve been delighted with how the year has gone. It was great to win a big handicap for the team and my aim was to break the 30-winner mark, so to do that and then ride a treble the other night was the cherry on top.

“I’ll keep working away over the winter, hopefully build more connections and bag as many winners as I can.”

