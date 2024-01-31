Anthony Honeyball mulling Saturday return at Sandown for impressive weekend winner Gabriel's Getaway
Anthony Honeyball is facing a big decision as he considers whether to strike at Sandown on Saturday with last weekend's impressive Doncaster winner Gabriel's Getaway.
The seven-year-old, who won the SBK Handicap Chase by two and three-quarter lengths from 7lb out of the handicap, could bid for a second £50,000 pot in as many weekends in the Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Handicap Chase (2.00).
Honeyball's only concern is the Buckingham, Chapman, Kingston and Langford-owned gelding, who is now four from six over fences having started his winning off an official rating of 89, has shown his best form with a break between runs.
Published on 31 January 2024inBritain
Last updated 18:43, 31 January 2024
