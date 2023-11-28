Ante-post gamble Gerri Colombe among 16 acceptors for the King George VI Chase at Kempton

Gerri Colombe, who was the subject of a huge gamble on Monday for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase , is one of 16 horses still in contention for Kempton's Boxing Day showpiece.

The exciting chaser was well supported into 5-2 joint-favouritism for the three-mile contest alongside Saturday's Betfair Chase second and last year's winner Bravemansgame after trainer Gordon Elliott indicated he could go for the race.

The seven-year-old returned to the track this season with a promising first display in open company in the Champion Chase at Down Royal, where he defeated Envoi Allen, Conflated and Minella Indo.

Others acceptors for the festive feature include the Willie Mullins-trained dual Ryanair Chase winner Allaho, his Gold Cup-winning stablemate Galopin Des Champs, Protektorat, L'Homme Presse, Royale Pagaille and Shishkin.

Shishkin: has drifted in the betting for the King George VI at Kempton Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Shishkin drifted in the betting for the King George after refusing to race at Ascot on Saturday, but a bold display in Saturday's Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle, where he is not a certain runner, could see his odds contract.

Coral's David Stevens said: "Gerri Colombe has dominated the King George ante-post betting in the last 24 hours, with his price tumbling from 8-1 down to 5-2, and he has now joined Bravemansgame at the head of our market.

"Shishkin has gone the other way, out to 6-1, from 7-2, although a big run under top weight at Newcastle on Saturday could easily reverse that drift."

Conflated, Fugitif and Gran Diose were taken out of the race.

Middleham Park Racing appear to have a strong hand in the staying hurdle division and the syndicate's two stars, Marie's Rock and Red Risk, could both take in the Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.

The pair were among 16 entered for next month's Grade 1, including recent course winner Blueking D'Oroux, Paisley Park and Irish Point.

Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (Kempton, December 26)

Ladbrokes: 5-2 Bravemansgame, Gerri Colombe, 5 Allaho, 6 Shishkin, 10 L'Homme Presse, Royale Pagaille, 12 The Real Whacker, 16 Galopin Des Champs, 20 bar

