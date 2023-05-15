Ante-post favourite Inspiral out of Lockinge as 16 stand ground for Newbury Group 1

High-class filly , who headed early betting for Saturday's Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury (), will not run.

She won the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last year and also landed the Jacques le Marois, but was not among the confirmations following a forfeit stage for the Group 1 on Monday and is now being aimed at next month's Queen Anne Stakes at the royal meeting.

A Cheveley Park Stud homebred, Inspiral is trained by Thady Gosden, in partnership with his father John, and he said: "She's not running. She's okay, but it's been quite a cold spring here in Newmarket and we'll look at Royal Ascot next month with her."

The Lockinge, which is worth £350,000 and is live on ITV's main channel, could still host a Gosden star as Laurel remains engaged, along with Modern Games, My Prospero, Jadoomi and Mutasaabeq.

They are among 16 possibles and the ground at Newbury, which also races on Friday, was described as good to soft, soft in places on Monday morning.

It could quicken with the forecast for the first part of the week dry with possible highs of 16C. Temperatures may get higher as the meeting nears, although there is the chance of occasional showers.

Sky Bet: 5-2 Modern Games, 7-2 Laurel, 5 My Prospero, 7 Tribalist, Mutasaabeq, Jadoomi, 10 Light Infantry, 20 Angel Bleu, Chindit, Checkandchallenge, 25 bar

