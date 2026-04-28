'It's disappointing after all the success we've had together' - major blow for Paul Nicholls as leading owner removes horses

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A desire to have horses spread between a group of trainers rather than centralised in one yard has prompted Johnny and Samantha de la Hey to end their 17-year relationship with Paul Nicholls, according to the owners.

On Tuesday, news broke that the De la Heys had moved 11 horses previously in training with Nicholls at Ditcheat and split them between champion jumps trainer Dan Skelton, Jamie Snowden and Chris Gordon.

In a statement on Wednesday, Johnny de la Hey said: “Samantha and I would like to thank Paul, who has done a fantastic job training for us for the last 17 years.

“However, after a lot of thought, we have decided to make a change to our jump racing strategy by having our horses with several trainers. We wish Paul well and are looking forward to the new season.”

Seven of the horses leaving Nicholls will be trained by Skelton, including multiple Grade 1 winner Pic D'Orhy. Gordon will take charge of Captain Bellamy and Ivaldi, while Snowden has been sent Welcome To Cartries and Joyau Allen.

Johnny (second left) and Samantha de la Hey with Cyrname at Ascot Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Since the 2009-10 season, nearly all of the jumps horses owned by the De la Heys have been with 14-time champion jumps trainer Nicholls. Last season was the first time the owners had looked outside the yard, with the ill-fated Precious Man and Mille Et Une Vies representing Skelton.

A City veteran, where he was a leading fund manager for investment firm Toscafund prior to leaving in 2024, the 55-year-old De la Hey and his wife Samantha, in whose blue and pink silks the horses run, enjoyed notable successes with Nicholls.

Cyrname won the Ascot Chase in 2019 by 17 lengths and the 1965 Chase later the same year at the same course, where he ended the long unbeaten run of Altior.

Diego Du Charmil, who won the Maghull Novices' Chase at the Grand National meeting in 2018, was another notable performer, while the most recent flagbearer for the partnership has been Pic D'Orhy, who won three Grade 1s for Nicholls including two Ascot Chases.

In total, the De la Heys had 123 jumps winners from 652 runners in Britain for Nicholls – a 19 per cent strike-rate – and won £3,754,638 in prize-money during that period.

Cyrname defeats Altior in the 2019 1965 Chase at Ascot Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"It's disappointing after all the success we have had together," Nicholls told The Sun. "We have a great team here and a lovely team of young horses to look forward to. I wish Johnny all the best."

Nicholls declined to comment further when contacted by the Racing Post on Wednesday.

The split represents another significant blow for Nicholls after Gordon and Su Hall and Neil and Alfie Smith, owners of Old Park Star and Kabral Du Mathan respectively, decided to move their horses last summer. Old Park Star went on to win the Supreme Novices' Hurdle for Nicky Henderson, while Kabral Du Mathan won the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham and finished fourth in the Stayers' Hurdle for Skelton.

Who are Johnny and Samantha de la Hey?

Johnny and Samantha de la Hey have owned racehorses since 2009, but their connection to horses goes back further than those carrying their well-known blue and pink colours on the racecourse.

Johnny de la Hey, 55, is a former fund manager at Toscafund, a London-based investment management company he co-founded in 2000 with Martin Hughes, the breeder and co-owner of 2023 July Cup winner Shaquille.

De la Hey remained at the fund until 2024 when he left to establish his own investment firm Hunters Moon Capital LLC. The company was launched in February last year and focuses on global financials and equity capital markets.

De la Hey’s background in finance and investment also led him to invest, alongside Toscafund, in the UK Tote Group, which purchased the Tote from Betfred in October 2019.

It was ten years earlier that the De la Heys first entered into ownership with the purchase of Far From Blonde, who went on to be placed three times in five starts but did not win.

Nicholls was chosen by the owners, in part, because Samantha de la Hey had met the trainer during his riding days. Her father Stuart Pattemore trained a few horses from their family home in Somerset and Nicholls was among the jockeys he used.

Johnny de la Hey (right): was an investor in the company which bought the Tote in 2019 Credit: Edward Whitaker

Speaking to the Racing Post in February 2019, Johnny de la Hey said: “I've always loved racing and my wife Samantha's dad Stuart Pattemore, who sadly passed away, used to train a few down in Somerset.

“The reason we ended up at Paul's was he used to ride for Stuart. Then we bought an unremarkable horse ten years or so ago from Paul's before slowly building it up.”

As well as owning jumps horses, with a focus on buying types who will excel over fences, the De la Heys have had a limited number of Flat horses with Richard Hannon. In the case of all of their horses, a premium has been placed on them performing at Ascot, which is close to where the couple live.

The De la Heys have two children, Julius and Claudia, and the latter has competed at equestrian shows, with the family also sponsoring similar events.

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