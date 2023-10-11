Animal Rising protester fined £10,000 after Jockey Club pursues charge over Derby injunction breach

The Animal Rising protester who invaded the track at Epsom during this year's Derby received a suspended two-month prison sentence and was fined £10,000 on Wednesday for breaching the Jockey Club's High Court injunction against protesters disrupting the race.

Ben Newman, who co-founded the protest group, appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice in London after the Jockey Club pursued an application for contempt of court, which carries a maximum penalty of up to two years imprisonment. Newman's sentence is suspended for 18 months.

In July, Newman received a suspended 18-week prison sentence and 80 hours of community service at Guildford Crown Court after being convicted of intentionally causing a public nuisance. He altered his plea to guilty having initially requested a crown court hearing in June.

“Ben Newman’s decision to breach security and run on to the track while the Derby was under way was a reckless stunt which could have compromised the safety and security of humans and horses," said Jockey Club chief executive Nevin Truesdale.

"Following Surrey Police’s successful criminal prosecution for causing public nuisance, in August, the Jockey Club lodged its own application for contempt of court against Mr Newman for breaching the High Court injunction that was granted by Sir Anthony Mann in May.

"We were always very clear that if anyone chose to breach the injunction then we would not hesitate to take further action. It has always been our intention for that action to be both clear and proportionate and we accept the sanction imposed on Mr Newman by the court today and note his apology."



Newman was one of 31 people arrested in connection with Animal Rising protests on Derby day, and one of 12 arrested at the racecourse. The protest group had promised a "summer of chaos" following its attempt to disrupt the Grand National in April.

“It is our sincere hope that by pursuing this matter in the High Court it sends a very clear message to anyone who might in future consider disrupting races in such a way that we will never tolerate illegal and reckless behaviour of this kind," Truesdale added.

Speaking after the hearing on Wednesday, Newman said: "Disrupting the Derby put Britain's broken relationship with animals and nature on centre stage. I believe we're a nation of animal lovers, but the way we treat the horses and dogs in racing, alongside the billion farm animals we use for food each year, does not do us any justice."

