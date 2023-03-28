Andrea Atzeni lands plum ride on Lincoln favourite Al Mubhir for William Haggas

Andrea Atzeni has been handed the plum ride on ante-post favourite Al Mubhir in the Pertemps Network Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster on Saturday.

Trained by William Haggas, Al Mubhir has been backed into a general 4-1 from double-figure odds only a week ago.

Tom Marquand has been the usual partner of the four-year-old in the past but he is currently riding in Australia after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Haggas’s apprentice Adam Farragher, who was set to ride in the Lincoln a year ago on the stable's leading fancy Mujtaba until suffering an injury at the 11th hour, is also still in Australia riding trackwork for the Somerville Lodge operation.

Haggas, whose other runner Montassib is set to be partnered by Cieren Fallon, had hoped to get Ryan Moore for Al Mubhir but he has commitments elsewhere, so has opted for Atzeni.

Atzeni will be bidding to win the traditional curtain-raiser to the Flat for the first time. Haggas has won it four times previously, most recently with subsequent multiple Group 1 winner Addeybb in 2018.

Atzeni’s agent Steven Croft said: “Andrea has been booked for Al Mubhir and fingers crossed he goes there with a live chance. He was already riding at the meeting as he’s been booked to ride for Charlie Johnston in the Spring Mile.“

Benoit de la Sayette, who won the race as a 7lb claimer on Haqeeqy for his retainers John and Thady Gosden two years ago, will bid to repeat the trick aboard Saga.

Now a 3lb claiming champion apprentice, De la Sayette will don the colours of the King and the Queen Consort on the grey, who is a general 16-1 chance for glory on Town Moor.

