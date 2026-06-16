Ambitious Group 2-winning syndicate expands bloodstock operation with purchase of Opera Ballo's dam

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Few people will be as invested in the outcome of the first race at Royal Ascot this week as George Gill after his Opulence Thoroughbreds pulled off a deal to buy the dam of Opera Ballo.

Since launching in 2020, Opulence Thoroughbreds has been represented by the likes of Lowther Stakes winner Royal Fixation, Listed scorer Purosangue and this year’s Fred Darling Stakes winner Sukanya on the racecourse.

However, the addition of Dubai Opera, and her City Of Troy foal, form part of ambitions for the syndicate to build a 50-strong broodmare band to pursue success on the track and in the sales ring, according to Gill, with their new addition right at the heart of the plans.