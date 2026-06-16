- More
Ambitious Group 2-winning syndicate expands bloodstock operation with purchase of Opera Ballo's dam
Few people will be as invested in the outcome of the first race at Royal Ascot this week as George Gill after his Opulence Thoroughbreds pulled off a deal to buy the dam of Opera Ballo.
Since launching in 2020, Opulence Thoroughbreds has been represented by the likes of Lowther Stakes winner Royal Fixation, Listed scorer Purosangue and this year’s Fred Darling Stakes winner Sukanya on the racecourse.
However, the addition of Dubai Opera, and her City Of Troy foal, form part of ambitions for the syndicate to build a 50-strong broodmare band to pursue success on the track and in the sales ring, according to Gill, with their new addition right at the heart of the plans.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Gold Cup on day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday
- 'I'm surprised he's as big a price as he is' - Johnny Dineen cannot see this favourite getting beaten despite a market drift
- No rain overnight at Royal Ascot and the ground could get a little quicker before the start of racing
- Ground, forecast and ticket sales - what to expect from Royal Ascot
- 'She was introduced at 25-1 and has been backed down to 7-4' - bookmakers reveal their biggest liabilities for Royal Ascot
- Queen Anne Stakes offer: £30 free bets when you bet on Royal Ascot's first race
- Get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for Royal Ascot 2026 when you bet £10
- England vs Croatia: get 60-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- bet365 Royal Ascot offer: bet £10 and get £30 in free bets for day one
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: get £30 for day one when you place a £10 bet
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Gold Cup on day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday
- 'I'm surprised he's as big a price as he is' - Johnny Dineen cannot see this favourite getting beaten despite a market drift
- No rain overnight at Royal Ascot and the ground could get a little quicker before the start of racing
- Ground, forecast and ticket sales - what to expect from Royal Ascot
- 'She was introduced at 25-1 and has been backed down to 7-4' - bookmakers reveal their biggest liabilities for Royal Ascot
- Queen Anne Stakes offer: £30 free bets when you bet on Royal Ascot's first race
- Get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for Royal Ascot 2026 when you bet £10
- England vs Croatia: get 60-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- bet365 Royal Ascot offer: bet £10 and get £30 in free bets for day one
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: get £30 for day one when you place a £10 bet