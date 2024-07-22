Amateur rider Alice Procter conscious but remains in intensive care and faces 'long journey' after suffering spinal fracture

Amateur jockey Alice Procter is conscious following a successful operation after a heavy fall at Cartmel on Saturday, having suffered suspected damage to her spinal cord.

The 21-year-old was flown by air ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital after suffering a thoracic spinal fracture when falling from Uggy Uggy Uggy in the 2m1f female jockeys' handicap hurdle. Racing was delayed for more than an hour while Procter received treatment following the incident.

While the operation was a success, she remains in intensive care and will stay in hospital for the foreseeable future during her recovery.

In a statement on Monday, the Injured Jockeys Fund said: "Amateur jockey Alice Procter remains in intensive care at the Royal Preston Hospital after her fall at Cartmel on Saturday.

"She is conscious and able to talk for short periods of time. The surgery to stabilise her thoracic spinal fracture was successful, although there are indications of some damage to the spinal cord.

"Alice will remain in hospital as plans are made for her longer-term rehabilitation."

Formerly an event rider and sister to Freddie, a successful jumps jockey in the US, Procter was having her seventh ride under rules for trainer Keiran Burke and bidding for her first victory in that sphere. She has ridden and trained winners of point-to-points before.

She is also the daughter of Doug and Lucy Procter, of The Glanvilles Stud in Dorset. Doug Procter spent a night in Shrewsbury prison three years ago to raise money for Midlands Air Ambulance service.

The IJF's statement added: "The Procter family are very grateful for all the messages of support from across the industry. However, they recognise that this is likely to be a long journey and they kindly ask that enquires are handled by the IJF."

In a statement posted on X on Monday, the British Horseracing Authority said: "The thoughts of everyone at the BHA are with Alice Procter and her friends and family, with Alice having undergone surgery following a fall at Cartmel on Saturday.

"The BHA’s chief medical adviser, Dr Jerry Hill, has visited Alice and her family today and will continue to provide support as she embarks upon her recovery."