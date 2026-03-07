Amateur jump jockey Sam Lee dies aged 27

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Racing is in mourning for amateur rider Sam Lee, who has been remembered with huge affection after dying suddenly on Friday at the age of 27. He rode four winners under rules and many in point-to-points.

Former employer Laura Morgan, a licensed trainer based in Leicestershire, said: "Poor Sam, it's absolutely horrendous news – such a young life.

"He worked for me for a year and he had a couple of rides but his love was point-to-pointing. He had years of experience.

"He was lovely and such a bubbly guy, he brightened up the room and he'd always be having a laugh and a joke; he was such fun to be around."

Morgan added: "He was immaculately dressed whenever he went racing, he took pride in his job and his little terrier George was part of the furniture in the yard.

"Cheltenham was his love. He was a member there and it was his love. He'd have been there next week."

A minute's silence was held at Ayr in memory of Sam Lee Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Announcing Lee's death in a joint statement, the Injured Jockeys Fund and the Point-To-Point Authority said: "The point-to-point world is devastated to hear of the sudden death of Sam Lee.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to Sam’s family and his many friends. Sam was a hugely popular figure on the point-to-point scene and his tragic death is a huge shock for everyone.

"This weekend’s point-to-point race meetings will be holding a minute’s silence ahead of racing in memory of Sam."

A minute's silence was also held at Ayr before racing on Saturday. Lee rode his biggest winner on Golan Fortune, who won a Listed handicap hurdle at Cheltenham in November 2019.

BHA chief executive Brant Dunshea added: “We are all shocked and upset to hear about the death of amateur jockey Sam Lee.

“Amateur jockeys are an integral part of our sport, its community and its rich history. Every jockey, professional or amateur, will be mourning today the death of a colleague and friend, as will everyone across British racing.

“The sport has in place services to provide care and support to those close to Sam. That support is available to everyone in our sport and anyone affected by this issue is encouraged to call them. Our thoughts are with his friends and family."