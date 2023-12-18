'All the rage' Allaho backed into King George favourite as Willie Mullins confirms Kempton is the plan

Allaho has been "all the rage" in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase market according to bookmakers, who slashed him to 9-4 favourite (from 3) after Willie Mullins confirmed Kempton's Boxing Day highlight was the target for the four-time Grade 1 winner.

Owned by Cheveley Park, the nine-year-old made a successful return in the Clonmel Oil Chase last month, winning by nine lengths. He missed all of last season and Ireland's champion trainer insisted the King George was the target over the Savills Chase at Leopardstown, for which he also holds an entry.

Allaho has been electric on his last two starts in Britain, landing the 2021 Ryanair Chase after a 12-length win over Fakir D'Oudairies and striking by an even wider margin in the same race the following season.

Mullins, who has scored at Kempton with Florida Pearl (2001) and Tornado Flyer (2021), said: "At the moment, it looks like Allaho will go for the King George. We'll see how he works over the next week but the plan is to go to Kempton."

The nine-time winner was 6-4 ante-post favourite for the King George last season before suffering a setback a month before the race. He has shortened as Gerri Colombe, who was backed into 2-1 last week, is now a doubt to appear at Kempton while defending champion Bravemansgame has been described as "friendless" in the betting.

Unibet, who trimmed Allaho to 2-1 following sustained support, are forecasting his price to shorten ahead of next Tuesday.

Allaho: made a winning return at Clonmel at November Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The firm's head of racing Ed Nicholson said: "Allaho has been all the rage in the last few days. We laid a few fair bets on him at 11-4 on Saturday and he's now our 2-1 favourite. With doubts around some of the other fancied contenders running, it wouldn't be a surprise to me that come the day Allaho could go off close to evens.

"Bravemansgame has been 5-2 ever since his defeat in the Betfair Chase but remains friendless. Shishkin has been cut into 7-1 (from 8), with several each-way bets being placed on Nicky Henderson's runner, while Frodon has also attracted each-way support. He's now 40-1 (from 66)."

The King George picture is similar with Coral, who slashed Allaho to 9-4 (from 3) on Monday.

Spokesperson Lewis Knowles said: "Allaho has been very well supported in recent days, and following the news that Gerri Colombe may not head to Kempton, Willie Mullins' horse now heads our betting at 9-4.

"Bravemansgame has yet to find his best form this season, and as a result he's been very easy to back over the last few days, but it'll be interesting to see if his supporters reappear as we get closer to raceday."

Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (2.30 Kempton, December 26)

Coral: 9-4 Allaho, 11-4 Bravemansgame, 7-2 Gerri Colombe, 7 Shishkin, 8 Royale Pagaille, 9 The Real Whacker, 20 Pic D'Orhy, 25 Galopin Des Champs, 33 Hewick, 40 bar

Read these next:

What's on this week: an early Christmas cracker in Ascot's Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle as festive feast begins

'She's the best we've had' - last week's ante-post market movers for the Cheltenham Festival

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.