All roads lead to Ascot: Aussie sprinter The Astrologist arrives in Newmarket for 2023 campaign
Australian sprinter The Astrologist has already arrived in Newmarket to begin his preparation for an appearance at Royal Ascot in June with his prep race inked in for next month in the Group 2 1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes.
The six-year-old went close to scoring on his first trip outside his home country when second in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan last month, and flew into Britain from Dubai last Thursday.
Those travel plans mean The Astrologist has avoided a 40-day quarantine period, which he would have had to undertake were he to have flown home first before coming to Britain.
