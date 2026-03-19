All In The Race: the data, experiences and ambition behind British racing's diversity, equity and inclusion strategy

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All In The Race, British racing’s first overarching diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy, was launched on Thursday with the ambition of improving access and opportunities for a greater number of people in and around the sport.

The strategy states that it is “a call to action” and an “invitation to unite and build a future where everyone feels they belong” with the ultimate goal of strengthening the position of the industry.

The data

All In The Race is the culmination of work conducted by the Diversity in Racing Steering Group (DiRSG), interviews and focus groups with people from a range of backgrounds, and learnings from other sports.

British racing has faced criticism for the time taken to produce a strategy, given the DiRSG was established in 2017, with broadcasters Josh Apiafi and Rishi Persad, as well as former Epsom racecourse chair Brian Finch, highlighting the lack of progress last year in a short film named The Enduring Race.

Speaking separately to the Racing Post, Apiafi said in October: “We need to face up, be open and say to everyone where we are now, and then we move forward.”

The number of rides female jockeys get, especially in top-tier races, has been highlighted by the strategy work Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The research conducted as part of the strategy found 76 per cent of racing staff agreed their employer “respects diversity and promotes inclusion” and that 68 nationalities were represented in the sport.

The data also showed that women were underrepresented as jockeys despite being widely represented in the racing workforce. Seventy per cent of racing school students are female and 50 per cent of racing staff are women. However, only 25 per cent of jockeys are female, and they receive just nine per cent of rides, dropping to three per cent in “top-tier races”. The strategy states: “We can change this”.

The experiences

Three pieces of research were conducted into the lived experience of black, Asian and people from underrepresented ethnic and cultural backgrounds between 2023-25.

Cumulatively, they identified five themes that had come up during the studies: patterns of discrimination and exclusion; barriers to entry, progression and belonging; reporting and safeguarding challenges; emotional and psychological impact; and passion, resilience and the case for change.

An independent review of 237 people commissioned by the BHA found 40 per cent of responders have experienced or witnessed racist behaviour. Examples included, “dirty refugee, better off if you had been bombed”.

Black, Asian and people from other ethnic backgrounds reported their experiences in racing as part of the strategy Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

In a focus group of eight participants, one member said: “One of the directors . . . took me to one side and said, ‘You're very young, your skin is not white, and I don't think you're appropriate for this job”.

Twenty participants from the Urban Equestrian Academy said they had all experienced racism and that it had held back their careers as a consequence. In addition, all three groups spoke of negative experiences when trying to report incidents.

Each group highlighted the emotional toll their experiences had on them, but wanted racing to flourish and to see more people similar to them in the sport and in prominent roles as well.

The ambition

All In The Race is a three-year framework during which time the emphasis will be on strengthening leadership, improving fairness, widening opportunities and engaging new audiences.

As well as high-minded ambitions, the strategy is aimed at engendering changes in behaviour and approach from people across the sport in practical ways, such as helping with English language skills, inclusive and collaborative marketing, and improving reporting procedures.

Remaining relevant and growing its audience are ambitions for British racing from its DEI strategy Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The strategy outlines four key drivers for improving DEI: workforce sustainability, maintaining relevance, reputational resilience, and boosting the commercial impact the sport can have.

The strategy, which is being directed by the BHA but is an industry-wide collaboration, has 18 action points that will be the subject of “transparent reporting and regular review” through to the end of the three years in 2028.

What they say

Brant Dunshea, BHA chief executive: “To attract talent, fans and investment we must ensure that everyone who works in or engages with racing feels safe, respected and able to thrive.”

Josh Apiafi, Sky Sports Racing presenter: “It should be celebrated that the sport has worked hard to produce this strategy, ensuring that at its core sits the experience, support and development of racing’s family from ethnically diverse backgrounds.”

Josh Apiafi: 'It should be celebrated that the sport has worked hard to produce this strategy' Credit: Dan Abraham

Bobby Beevers, founder of Autism in Racing: “By working together, we can make the sport more inclusive so that everyone can enjoy racing, pursue careers within it and truly feel they belong.”

Cheryl Caves, chair of Women in Racing: “Women in Racing is pleased to support the new strategy. Racing Home and our new menopause research demonstrate how by listening to, and working with, the sport’s participants we can make racing a better environment for all.”

David Letts, chair of Racing with Pride: “While much positive work has already been undertaken, we now have the opportunity to bring those efforts together, ensuring the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Importantly, the published research shines a light on the challenges still facing the sport – challenges we must face head-on.”

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