Aidan O'Brien throws potential spanner into Lockinge works by making £20,000 supplementary entry

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Aidan O'Brien threw a spanner in the BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes works on Monday when supplementing a possible pacemaker in Mississippi River for the Newbury Group 1.

The four-year-old son of Lope De Vega has been added to Saturday's contest for £20,000 and could be one of three runners for Ballydoyle, after 13 horses remained in contention at the five-day confirmations stage.

O'Brien already had The Lion In Winter and Expanded in the Lockinge line-up and both stood their ground. The duo were first and second on their comebacks in the Heritage Stakes at Leopardstown last month.

Mississippi River raced handily in that race before weakening into fifth, and he could be set to force the pace for his stablemates. It will be a quick turnaround for the 100-rated colt, who finished seventh of eight in the Listed Amethyst Stakes at Leopardstown on Sunday.

Damysus (left) and Notable Speech head the market for Saturday's Lockinge

Ante-post favourites Damysus and Notable Speech remain in contention, with the former bidding to win his first Group 1 for Wathnan Racing and John and Thady Gosden. The owners also have the Andrew Balding-trained Gladius entered.

Notable Speech's trainer Charlie Appleby has retained Newbury as an option for Opera Ballo , despite pointing him towards the Prix Aga Khan IV (formerly Prix d'Ispahan) after his impressive bet365 Mile triumph.

Zeus Olympios and More Thunder are also on course to bid for their first Group 1 wins, while 100-1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes hero Cicero's Gift was also left in by Charlie Hills.

There could be an interesting French runner in last year's Prix du Moulin scorer Sahlan for Francis Graffard and Al Shaqab Racing.

As expected, Field Of Gold was among those who were taken out. However, his owners Juddmonte could instead run last year's French 2,000 Guineas runner-up Jonquil .

Cicero's Gift Charlie Hills

Damysus John and Thady Gosden

Dancing Gemini Roger Teal

Expanded Aidan O'Brien

Gladius Andrew Balding

Jonquil Andrew Balding

Mississippi River Aidan O'Brien

More Thunder William Haggas

Notable Speech Charlie Appleby

Opera Ballo Charlie Appleby

Sahlan Francis Graffard

The Lion In Winter Aidan O'Brien

Zeus Olympios Karl Burke

BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes (2.35 Newbury, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 5-2 Damysus, 3 Zeus Olympios, 7-2 Notable Speech, 6 The Lion In Winter, 10 Opera Ballo, 14 More Thunder, Sahlan, 16 Jonquil, 20 Expanded, 33 Mississippi River, 40 Cicero’s Gift, 50 Dancing Gemini, Gladius.

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