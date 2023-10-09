Aidan Coleman eyeing Tingle Creek return on Jonbon after recovery from worst injury of his career

Aidan Coleman is eyeing a December return from the worst injury of his career and has Jonbon on his mind.

The 35-year-old jockey suffered a serious knee injury when the Shaun Lycett-trained Ascension Day ran out and crashed through the wings at Worcester in June.

However, he spoke positively about his condition and could be in line to partner the high-class Jonbon should the four-time Grade 1 winner appear in the Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown on December 9.

The rider, who won five times on the JP McManus star last season, said: "It's progressing really well considering the significance of the injury. The most important thing was when I went back in September, it was more or less thought I'd need another operation to fix a ligament, but there was great news from that consultation because they said it had healed.

"That was brilliant because another operation would have meant three to six months out again. I'm flat out with my rehab and going to the gym and having physio, and the first week of December is what I'm working towards."

Coleman's recovery has been aided by physio Emma Edwards and he added: "When it first happened my surgeon thought early December, but when he opened me up, he couldn't believe what he saw inside, or what he didn't see. I remember the next day after the operation, which took about five hours with various screws and everything else, he said one of the ligaments had ruptured as well and we'd probably need to fix that at a later date.

"I was on crutches for three months and have had a brace on, but the ligaments have healed well despite doing what you'd call the full house – I shattered the bone as well. The ligament was going to be the problem, but it healed and meant I didn't need another operation and then be struggling to make the Cheltenham Festival [in March]."

Asked if it was the worst injury of his career, Coleman replied: "Put it this way, I'll need a new knee in five or ten years. It was facing the wrong way when I did it and it was bad, but you get hurt riding horses and the recovery has gone well."

Coleman, whose biggest wins came in the 2019 Stayers' Hurdle on Paisley Park and the Champion Chase two years later on Put The Kettle On, is relishing his comeback and said: "Last year I took the summer off because I wanted to see the world and it didn't go down very well for some reason, so I thought this year I'd ride over the summer and show people I want to, and this happens – typical!

"I had a great season quality-wise last season, but I wasn't as busy as I should have been. I struggled to get going after taking the summer off but the good horses were there, although I wasn't riding enough. I decided to get going this summer, but it didn't really work out obviously. It's a different perspective now and I just need to get back first."

