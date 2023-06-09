Administrative error leads to four non-runners from field of six in Brighton handicap

An administrative error by the BHA and Weatherbys meant four runners from a field of six were withdrawn from a handicap at Brighton on Friday after they were discovered to be ineligible to run shortly before the race was due off.

Spirit Warning, Kondratiev Wave, Vitesse Du Son and Rivas Rob Roy were officially announced as non-runners at 3.47pm, just under 45 minutes before the 1m4f handicap (4.30 ) was due to start.

The handicap was for horses rated between 46 and 65 and for those who had not won more than two races. The four runners had all won at least three races, including Rivas Rob Roy, who is a nine-time winner. Roscioli, the lesser-fancied 3-1 chance, beat 1-4 favourite Girl In The Picture in a match race .

Shaun Parker, the BHA head of stewarding chief steward on the day, blamed a "glitch" in the administrative system used for making entries and declarations. Usually, if a horse does not meet the race criteria the system will not allow the horse to be declared. On this occasion, it failed to stop the four horses being declared.

'It's the first time they recall this ever happening'

Parker told Sky Sports Racing: "I think what's happened here, and in the discussions we've had from representatives from Weatherbys, is that they're looking into the systems. There's obviously been a glitch somewhere along the line that has led to this.

"It's very unfortunate and we don't want to see a race basically taken apart at such a late stage in the process. I'm sure investigations are under way to exert how it's happened and we'll forward our report on to the BHA.

"It's the first time they [Weatherbys] recall this ever happening. I'm sure they'll be looking into the matter quite closely."

The BHA and Weatherbys issued a joint apology and said they would consider providing compensation for entry fees and transport cost for the affected horses while Brighton said it would make a "goodwill payment" to the owners and jockeys of the four horses.

The statement added: "They entered the race in good faith and will have expected to run. As such, we can only apologise for the inconvenience that they have experienced. We will, of course, be in touch with our colleagues at the BHA and Weatherbys to get to the bottom of the issue."

Brighton racecourse released a statement saying it would make "a goodwill payment" to the jockeys and owners affected.

The statement added: "They entered the race in good faith and will have expected to run. As such, we can only apologise for the inconvenience experienced.

We will be in touch with our colleagues at the BHA and Weatherbys to get to the bottom of the issue."

