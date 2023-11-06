Ace Impact and Auguste Rodin among four in contention to be crowned Cartier Horse Of The Year award

Unbeaten Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hero Ace Impact and Saturday's impressive Breeders' Cup Turf winner Auguste Rodin are among the four horses in contention to be crowned Cartier Horse Of The Year on Thursday.

Nominations for the 33rd Cartier Racing Awards, which will be presented at the Dorchester Hotel in London, were revealed on Monday, with Ace Impact and Auguste Rodin facing Prince of Wales's Stakes and Juddmonte International winner Mostahdaf and star three-year-old Paddington for the main award.

In addition to the Cartier Horse Of The Year, there are seven other equine categories, with the season's best older horse, sprinter, stayer, three-year-old colt and filly, and the leading male and female juveniles, set to be honoured.

Ace Impact: undefeated Arc winner is in contention for Cartier Horse Of The Year Credit: Edward Whitaker

Another of Saturday's Breeders' Cup scorers, Filly & Mare Turf winner Inspiral, faces King George hero Hukum, Arc runner-up Westover and Mostahdaf in the older horse category, while Group 1 winners Art Power, Highfield Princess, Live In The Dream and Shaquille are in contention for sprint honours.

Star juvenile City Of Troy faces stablemate Henry Longfellow and top-level scorers Rosallion and Vandeek for the two-year-old colt award, with Fallen Angel, Opera Singer, Porta Fortuna, Ylang Ylang are up for the equivalent prize for fillies.

The Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit will also be presented to the person or persons who, in the opinion of the 16-strong Cartier jury, has done the most for European racing and/or breeding either over their lifetime or within the past 12 months.

The equine awards will be decided through a combination of points earned by horses in Pattern races during the course of the season, combined with the opinions of a panel of racing journalists/handicappers and votes from readers of the Racing Post and The Daily Telegraph, which closed on October 31.

Nominations for the 2023 Cartier Racing Awards



Cartier Horse of the Year

Ace Impact

Auguste Rodin

Mostahdaf

Paddington

Cartier Older Horse

Hukum

Inspiral

Mostahdaf

Westover

Cartier three-year-old colt

Ace Impact

Auguste Rodin

Big Rock

Paddington

Cartier three-year-old filly

Blue Rose Cen

Mawj

Tahiyra

Warm Heart

Cartier Sprinter

Art Power

Highfield Princess

Live In The Dream

Shaquille

Cartier Stayer

Continuous

Courage Mon Ami

Quickthorn

Trueshan

Cartier two-year-old colt

City Of Troy

Henry Longfellow

Rosallion

Vandeek

Cartier two-year-old filly

Fallen Angel

Opera Singer

Porta Fortuna

Ylang Ylang

