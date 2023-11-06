Ace Impact and Auguste Rodin among four in contention to be crowned Cartier Horse Of The Year award
Unbeaten Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hero Ace Impact and Saturday's impressive Breeders' Cup Turf winner Auguste Rodin are among the four horses in contention to be crowned Cartier Horse Of The Year on Thursday.
Nominations for the 33rd Cartier Racing Awards, which will be presented at the Dorchester Hotel in London, were revealed on Monday, with Ace Impact and Auguste Rodin facing Prince of Wales's Stakes and Juddmonte International winner Mostahdaf and star three-year-old Paddington for the main award.
In addition to the Cartier Horse Of The Year, there are seven other equine categories, with the season's best older horse, sprinter, stayer, three-year-old colt and filly, and the leading male and female juveniles, set to be honoured.
Another of Saturday's Breeders' Cup scorers, Filly & Mare Turf winner Inspiral, faces King George hero Hukum, Arc runner-up Westover and Mostahdaf in the older horse category, while Group 1 winners Art Power, Highfield Princess, Live In The Dream and Shaquille are in contention for sprint honours.
Star juvenile City Of Troy faces stablemate Henry Longfellow and top-level scorers Rosallion and Vandeek for the two-year-old colt award, with Fallen Angel, Opera Singer, Porta Fortuna, Ylang Ylang are up for the equivalent prize for fillies.
The Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit will also be presented to the person or persons who, in the opinion of the 16-strong Cartier jury, has done the most for European racing and/or breeding either over their lifetime or within the past 12 months.
The equine awards will be decided through a combination of points earned by horses in Pattern races during the course of the season, combined with the opinions of a panel of racing journalists/handicappers and votes from readers of the Racing Post and The Daily Telegraph, which closed on October 31.
Nominations for the 2023 Cartier Racing Awards
Cartier Horse of the Year
Ace Impact
Auguste Rodin
Mostahdaf
Paddington
Cartier Older Horse
Hukum
Inspiral
Mostahdaf
Westover
Cartier three-year-old colt
Ace Impact
Auguste Rodin
Big Rock
Paddington
Cartier three-year-old filly
Blue Rose Cen
Mawj
Tahiyra
Warm Heart
Cartier Sprinter
Art Power
Highfield Princess
Live In The Dream
Shaquille
Cartier Stayer
Continuous
Courage Mon Ami
Quickthorn
Trueshan
Cartier two-year-old colt
City Of Troy
Henry Longfellow
Rosallion
Vandeek
Cartier two-year-old filly
Fallen Angel
Opera Singer
Porta Fortuna
Ylang Ylang
'He has the strongest acceleration I've seen' - Ace Impact extends unbeaten streak with brilliant Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe win
Derby winner Auguste Rodin stamps his class on Turf rivals under a vintage Ryan Moore ride
Aidan O'Brien hails 'unbelievable specimen' Paddington as star's retirement is announced
