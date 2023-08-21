A market mover from each of the three meetings on Tuesday - including a Harry Cobden mount backed into 8-1 from 18

There are just two jumps meetings in Britain today at Newton Abbot and Worcester with a blank day of Flat racing to support participant welfare, while the action in Ireland is on the Flat at Roscommon. Here we pick out a market mover to note from each fixture . . .
Market move 10-1 (from 20)
Trainer Jonjo O’Neill (form 2-4 in last two weeks)
Jockey Jonjo O’Neill Jr (2-2)
Spotlight comment Promising fourth at Bangor on hurdle debut (good) and softer ground perhaps didn't suit at Worcester; well bred and should do better.
Market move 5-1 (from 10)
Trainer Andrew Kinirons (2-2)
Jockey Sean D Bowen (3-19)
Spotlight comment Best form over 7f at Cork on softish ground; 6f looked inadequate on seasonal/yard debut at Naas; could do better returned to 7f and he's on a dangerous mark.
Market move 8-1 (from 18)
Trainer Keiran Burke (0-1)
Jockey Harry Cobden (2-3)
Spotlight comment 20 races, with sole win a dead-heat off this mark at Newton Abbot (2m5f, good) last September; placed both starts here but needs to step up a couple of notches judged on her three performances elsewhere this May-July.
