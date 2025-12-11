A horse on the rise - how Jagwar shapes up ahead of his big date in Saturday's December Gold Cup

Connections of Jagwar believe the Cheltenham Festival winner has plenty of improvement still to come – and the six-year-old's form certainly suggests as much.

Trained by Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, Jagwar is set to make his seasonal return this Saturday in the Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup (1.50 ), so let’s take a look at his career ahead of the big day.

First season: one to watch

Jagwar made his first start in Britain in October 2023, after having just one run in France with Emmanuel Clayeux, and caught the eye with the way he travelled through the field to finish second in a maiden hurdle at Aintree.

Jagwar (left) finishing second on his British debut at Aintree Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Although well fancied for his first attempt in handicap company two months later, the heavy ground didn’t seem to suit him – a theme that continued through his first season – and he also lost a right fore shoe during the race, so his finish towards the back of the field could be forgiven.

Jagwar began to deliver on his promise when landing a novice hurdle at Carlisle in February 2024. Despite a blunder at the last, he still managed to win by a head.

But his season tailed off. He struggled to settle and made a few mistakes at his hurdles at Uttoxeter, before his jumping lacked fluency in the straight on his final start at Ayr.

Second season: rapid improver

Now a five-year-old, Jagwar returned with a bang on his chasing debut at Wetherby. Although well fancied, things didn’t always appear to be going his way, but a brilliant leap at the last saw him storm up the run-in. He proved that it was no fluke when getting the job done again less than a month later at Bangor, again over his favoured trip of around two and a half miles.

But in December the youngster proved no match for Nicky Henderson’s Jingko Blue, who won a Grade 2 on his next outing. Although Jagwar cost himself second with a mistake at the last, his brave recovery to still finish third was a good sign for the future.

Next came Cheltenham’s Trials day, where Jagwar travelled well before flying over the last to beat stablemate Billytherealbigred. His jumping bore little comparison to his efforts over hurdles the season before, and, after proving his liking for the track, he looked nailed-on for a big run at the festival.

Sent off 3-1 for the Plate, the JP McManus-owned runner duly justified favouritism in a meaningful win for rider Jonjo O’Neill Jr, who paid an emotional tribute to his late weighing room colleague Michael O'Sullivan after the victory.

Jagwar was not perfect at a couple of his fences, but it was still a taking performance, earning him a Racing Post Rating of 151 and marking him out as one to follow heading into the new season.

Who will he face on Saturday?

Race: Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup (1.50 )

Odds: (Paddy Power): 7-2 Hoe Joly Smoke, Jagwar, 9-2 Vincenzo, 11-2 Kim Roque, 8 Colonel Harry, Will The Wise, 10 Il Ridoto, Imperial Saint, 14 bar.

Jagwar, who missed last month's Paddy Power Gold Cup due to unsuitable ground, is contesting favouritism with most bookmakers. Chief market rivals are Vincenzo and Hoe Joly Smoke, second and third behind Panic Attack in the race Jagwar missed.

One thing to note: Jagwar is the only runner in the field returning from a long layoff. While that wasn’t an issue on his first start last season, this is undoubtedly hot company.

Where could he go afterwards?

Smiling connections after Jagwar's Cheltenham win Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Joint-trainer Josh Guerriero spoke to our Lambourn correspondent Liam Headd on Monday about plans for the season.

He said: "We've been slowly building him back up ahead of this weekend. It's not changed our plans [missing the Paddy Power Gold Cup]. If he wins and goes up a bit on ratings, it gives us a different outlook on things, but we'll start here. We might look at Trials day after, for the two-and-a-half-mile handicap, if all went well on Saturday."

