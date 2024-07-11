BBC Radio 5 Live's Mark Chapman speaks through tears in on-air tribute to colleague John Hunt on 'heartbreaking day'

Radio 5 Live's Mark Chapman paid a heartfelt tribute to his BBC colleague John Hunt during the station's coverage of England's victory over the Netherlands in Wednesday night's Euro 2024 semi-final in Germany.

Hunt's wife Carol, 61, and two of their daughters Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28, were found fatally injured at a home in Hertfordshire on Tuesday evening following a crossbow attack.

Mark Chapman: spoke through tears at the start of Wednesday night's coverage of the Euros Credit: Jess Hornby (Getty Images)

More than 23 hours after the attack and following a substantial manhunt across multiple areas, the police on Wednesday night confirmed that chief suspect, Kyle Clifford, had been taken into custody.

The BBC reported on Thursday that Clifford, who remains in hospital after being found with injuries on Wednesday, is a former boyfriend of one of Hunt's daughters. He is known to have served briefly in the British Army.

The sporting world has been united in support for BBC racing commentator Hunt since the devastating news was announced and Chapman spoke through tears at the start of Wednesday night's coverage of the Euros.

"This has been a heartbreaking day," said Chapman. "John Hunt is our colleague and our friend, not just to the current 5 Live Sport team but to all of those who have worked here with him over the past 20 years and also to all of you who have enjoyed his superb commentaries. On behalf of everybody connected to 5 Live Sport, our love and thought and support are with John and his family."

Before going on air to present ITV's coverage of the football, Mark Pougatch said: "There is football tonight but much more importantly there is John Hunt and family to keep in your thoughts and hearts and prayers."

ITV commentator Sam Matterface added: "That echoes our thoughts, a wonderful commentator and a wonderful man," while fellow described Hunt as a "truly lovely, wonderful man" as she offered her support via X on Thursday.

"I couldn't/didn't want to tweet about football yesterday due to the utter horror of hearing about John Hunt's family," she said. "Notice how everyone else who knows John has said the same thing. What a truly lovely, wonderful man he is. He has so much support. He'll need it."

Former England striker and racehorse owner Michael Owen said: "And while the country celebrate, spare a thought for John Hunt. I can't remember feeling so utterly horrified in years. Those poor girls. Truly horrific."

Jockeys at Kempton on Wednesday wore black armbands in respect of BBC radio commentator John Hunt Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The horrific events in Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire shocked racing and in a reflection of grief and support jockeys wore black armbands at race meetings on Wednesday evening and will again on Thursday when a minute's silence will also be observed.

From within the sport, racecourse commentator Mike Cattermole said: "It's hard to comprehend and process the shock and disgust of what has happened to John Hunt and his family. John lived for his girls, they were the world to him. The racing family will always be there to support this top man – in any way we can."

Sky Racing's Alex Hammond added: "The unimaginable horror that has been inflicted on John Hunt and his family is shocking and devastating. The only words I can think of are of love and support to Hunty, the nicest of men. And to his family and close friends. An unbelievable tragedy."

Hunt, who worked for the police before beginning his broadcasting career with Ladbrokes in the 1980s, has been BBC Radio 5 Live's racing commentator since 2004 and has formed a key part of the BBC's summer and winter Olympic commentary team since London 2012.

An update on the investigation from Hertfordshire Police is expected on Thursday.