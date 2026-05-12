A Group 1 winner, big Oaks contender and more - four horses to note on day one of the Dante meeting at York on Wednesday

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The three-day Dante meeting starts on Wednesday and we've picked out four horses to consider for the day one action at York.

Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap (2.20)

The Andrew Balding-trained topweight has achieved some strong form in a rather stop-start career, most notably when winning the Old Newton Cup at Haydock last July.

A crack at the Ebor was suggested after that success, but it proved to be his last start of the year and he was off the track before returning with a low-key outing in the Listed Magnolia Stakes at Kempton in April.

That was up in class over a distance short of his best but it should have brought him on for this 1m4f handicap, which should be run at a good pace to suit this strapping five-year-old.

Plage De Havre 14:20 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Churchill Tyres Handicap (2.55)

With form figures of 1121312 on his last seven starts, there cannot be many more consistent higher-rated handicappers than Desert Falcon.

The Julie Camacho-trained six-year-old was so close to getting the big win he deserved last year when a neck second to Run Boy Run in the Ayr Gold Cup on his final start.

Desert Falcon (3): model of consistency Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Desert Falcon has had wind surgery ahead of his return and although he might be better suited to another furlong on this sort of ground, he can be relied on to run another solid race.

Desert Falcon 14:55 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Sexton Tnr: Julie Camacho

Go Local Stores Minster Stakes (3.30)

Mick Appleby's stable star tops the field for the newly named Minster Stakes with a Group 1 penalty for his success in the Sprint Cup at Haydock in September.

Fourth in the Gimcrack over this course and distance as a two-year-old, Big Mojo had previously gone close to victory at the highest level when a neck second to No Half Measures in the July Cup.

Having shown his versatility over all sprinting trips, six furlongs on the Knavesmire should be well within his range on his first start as a four-year-old.

Big Mojo winning the Sprint Cup at Haydock Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Big Mojo 15:30 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Michael Appleby

Tattersalls Musidora Stakes (4.05)

The shortest of the six Musidora runners in the Oaks betting at 12-1, Legacy Link looks a prime contender to advertise her Epsom claims in York's Classic trial.

The Juddmonte-owned daughter of Dubawi has been lighting up the gallops in Newmarket for the Gosden team, who won this race with subsequent Oaks winner Soul Sister in 2023.

Legacy Link finished fourth in a strong Fillies' Mile on her last start in October and should be suited by stepping up in distance as her dam, who is a sister to Frankel, won over a mile and a half.

Legacy Link 16:05 York View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Read more:

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