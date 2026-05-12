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A Group 1 winner, big Oaks contender and more - four horses to note on day one of the Dante meeting at York on Wednesday
The three-day Dante meeting starts on Wednesday and we've picked out four horses to consider for the day one action at York.
Plage De Havre
Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap (2.20)
The Andrew Balding-trained topweight has achieved some strong form in a rather stop-start career, most notably when winning the Old Newton Cup at Haydock last July.
A crack at the Ebor was suggested after that success, but it proved to be his last start of the year and he was off the track before returning with a low-key outing in the Listed Magnolia Stakes at Kempton in April.
That was up in class over a distance short of his best but it should have brought him on for this 1m4f handicap, which should be run at a good pace to suit this strapping five-year-old.
Desert Falcon
Churchill Tyres Handicap (2.55)
With form figures of 1121312 on his last seven starts, there cannot be many more consistent higher-rated handicappers than Desert Falcon.
The Julie Camacho-trained six-year-old was so close to getting the big win he deserved last year when a neck second to Run Boy Run in the Ayr Gold Cup on his final start.
Desert Falcon has had wind surgery ahead of his return and although he might be better suited to another furlong on this sort of ground, he can be relied on to run another solid race.
Big Mojo
Go Local Stores Minster Stakes (3.30)
Mick Appleby's stable star tops the field for the newly named Minster Stakes with a Group 1 penalty for his success in the Sprint Cup at Haydock in September.
Fourth in the Gimcrack over this course and distance as a two-year-old, Big Mojo had previously gone close to victory at the highest level when a neck second to No Half Measures in the July Cup.
Having shown his versatility over all sprinting trips, six furlongs on the Knavesmire should be well within his range on his first start as a four-year-old.
Legacy Link
Tattersalls Musidora Stakes (4.05)
The shortest of the six Musidora runners in the Oaks betting at 12-1, Legacy Link looks a prime contender to advertise her Epsom claims in York's Classic trial.
The Juddmonte-owned daughter of Dubawi has been lighting up the gallops in Newmarket for the Gosden team, who won this race with subsequent Oaks winner Soul Sister in 2023.
Legacy Link finished fourth in a strong Fillies' Mile on her last start in October and should be suited by stepping up in distance as her dam, who is a sister to Frankel, won over a mile and a half.
Read more:
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Jan Brueghel 'nearly died' last year - now Aidan O'Brien is relishing prospect of 'proper race' against Calandagan in Epsom rematch
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