'A fairytale doesn't always end as you expect' - Thistle Ask owner left heartbroken

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Owner Terry McKeever was left heartbroken after what he described as a lifetime’s experience in just 12 months with Thistle Ask , who suffered a fatal injury in the Celebration Chase at Sandown on Saturday.

A big day for the yard with the crowning of Dan Skelton as champion trainer featured a sombre note and McKeever said on Sunday: "I’m still trying to come to terms with Saturday. It was a crazy day for Dan and the team. And rightly so, but obviously for me personally, it was heartbreaking.

"Dan had protected the horse all season. He was teed up to win that yesterday and then he'd have a nice rest before next season because these horses are like gold. He was out doing what he loved, no doubt about it. He was flying yesterday and I've got no end of superlatives for that horse."

Thistle Ask changed hands for just £11,000 last year and joined Skelton from James Ewart. After winning on his stable debut, he completed a hat-trick, landing a Grade 3 success before victories in the Haldon Gold Cup and Desert Orchid Chase, and earned more than £94,000 in prize-money in less than a fortnight.

"That fortnight was just what dreams are made of," McKeever said. "People can spend literally millions and never get anywhere near the level and the fun that we had. You get to this level and it's a different ball game. You soon realise the disparity between being an average owner – I mean no disrespect – and then having a lifetime's experience in less than 12 months."

After his ten-length victory in the Desert Orchid at Christmas, Thistle Ask stepped up to the top level in the Clarence House at Ascot, where he was beaten three lengths into second behind Jonbon.

McKeever said: "That was probably the best day of our career in terms of racing. It was the most amazing day out. I don't think Jonbon would have caught us on anything other than soft ground but our one still performed out of his skin. That was the thing about him, he never knew when to stop."

Thistle Ask clears the last on the way to Haldon Gold Cup win Credit: Getty Images

McKeever has been an owner for over a decade, but no horse has brought him closer to his son Charlie, who has relished Thistle Ask’s success this season.

He added: "My son and I created such a bond. He's like my racing correspondent. I'd phone him as quickly as I'd phone Dan. We talked about it Saturday night, and it was difficult. But Charlie had such an incredible time, and the horse has given us the most memorable 12 months and beyond."

Harry Skelton celebrates Haldon Gold Cup triumph on Thistle Ask Credit: Getty Images

McKeever has been flooded with messages of support, including from familiar faces. He said: "Olly Murphy, who I've had a horse with before, messaged me, and I had the most touching message from Nick Gifford, who I haven't spoken to for two years.

"It was just so thoughtful and kind. He's the most genuine man in racing, and one thing he said was, 'He's taken you to places most owners can only dream of', and that sums it up perfectly.

"A fairytale doesn't always end as you expect, but it’s been a fantastic rollercoaster in a year."

Read more:

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