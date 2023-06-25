A different kind of Cheltenham hill: riding legends take Gold Cup up four famous peaks in charity fundraiser

Cheltenham Gold Cup legends will carry jump racing’s most prestigious trophy to some of the highest points in Britain and Ireland this week to launch celebrations of the race’s centenary year in 2024.

Starting on Monday, a team of three from Cheltenham will scale four well-known peaks on consecutive days.

At Carrauntoohil, in County Kerry, they will be joined by dual Gold Cup-winning jockey Barry Geraghty and Leopardstown’s head of operations Jane Hedley.

On Tuesday the Cheltenham team head to Snowdon in Wales for a seven-hour hike with Graham McCourt, rider of 100-1 winner Norton's Coin in 1990.

Richard Johnson, who won the Gold Cup on Looks Like Trouble and Native River, joins in at Scafell Pike in the Lake District on Wednesday before the tour fittingly concludes in the Scottish Highlands on Arkle – the mountain that gave its name to the Gold Cup great. Grand National-winning jockey Marcus Armytage takes part in the final leg.

The Gold Cup, and its heavier base, will be carried to the summit each day and the event will raise funds for Racing Welfare, whose chief executive Dawn Goodfellow will take part in the Scafell Pike leg. The challenge is titled Dawn Runs – celebrating the race's famous 1986 winner – as part of the Gold Cup 100 project.

McCourt, 63, said: “I've been walking up the Malverns in the last couple of weeks to get some practice in. I'm a little concerned because I've had prostate cancer for ten years and my legs aren't as strong as they used to be, but I'm all right on the level.

“I'm looking forward to it but it's a long way up the hill – I've thought that a few times before, especially at Cheltenham!"

Ridden by McCourt and trained by dairy farmer Sirrell Griffiths, Norton’s Coin provided the biggest shock in the race’s history when defeating Desert Orchid.

McCourt said: “At the time it was very special but it seems a long time ago now. I love Cheltenham, I still love going, it's our pinnacle and riding a winner there is like scoring a goal at Wembley.

“The sport is known for being kind to a lot of people, so it's an opportunity to give something back. I think I can manage it.”

Cheltenham’s assistant general manager Andre Klein is one of the three set to compete in all four legs and has been responsible for organising the challenge, which will involve 60km of climbing to a combined elevated height of 13,000ft.

“It's going to be a real physical challenge for us all and the weather forecast for Carrauntoohil on Monday isn't great,” he said.

“But we're quite a determined lot and we're supporting a really good cause, which will help us. I've done a few challenges before but nothing like this.”

Donations can be made on the Dawn Runs JustGiving page .

