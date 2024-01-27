A day of highs and tragic lows for Jamie Snowden as Ga Law win is followed by death of Datsalrightgino

Jamie Snowden, on a high after coaxing Ga Law back to form at Cheltenham on Saturday, was left devastated following the death of stable star Datsalrightgino in the Cotswold Chase some 40 minutes later.

Successful in the 2022 Paddy Power Gold Cup, Ga Law put a huge smile on the Lambourn trainer's face when he won the £100,000 2m4½f handicap chase , after which Snowden went to saddle Datsalrightgino.

Owned by Hew and Jane Glyn-Davies, Datsalrightgino was a useful novice hurdler who progressed over fences last season and took his form to new heights when winning last month's Coral Gold Cup at Newbury under Gavin Sheehan.

Connections had hoped to discover whether the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup or Randox Grand National would become the eight-year-old's next big target, but he fell at the ninth and was fatally injured.

"He broke a fetlock joint," said Snowden.

Gavin Sheehan celebrates on Datsalrightgino when being led back in after the Coral Gold Cup Credit: Mark Cranham

"Gav [Gavin Sheehan, rider] thought he did it on take-off and that's why he fell. We never had any issues like that before and it's just one of those really sad, unfortunate things.

"We were riding on the crest of the wave with him having won the Coral Gold Cup. We were thinking about the Gold Cup or Grand National and he was a very talented individual. He always showed us that at home. He won here as a novice hurdler and won a Grade 2 at Ayr last season.

"He'll be sadly missed. Stefan [Namesansky] rides him every day and Tim [Griffiths] looks after him. They're two grown men and they're heartbroken."

Snowden, who was accompanied by his family, added: "The highs are the highs and the lows are the lows in this sport; it's extreme and can be an emotional rollercoaster. We're all for horse welfare, but horses love it and Gino loved it.

"I'm gutted for the Glyn-Davies family, who have put a lot of time, effort and money into it. They've had a wonderful time of it until now and it's really sad for them and my team.

"We all love horses; it's the reason we do it, so it's incredibly hard, but you've got to remember the good times and we had many good times with him.

"Could he have developed into a Gold Cup or Grand National horse? Who knows, but what he did achieve was huge."

Ga Law (Gavin Sheehan) leads over the last at Cheltenham on Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Of Ga Law , Snowden said: "He had a fall on this day in the Sky Bet Chase last year and it's taken him time to get over it.

"We always thought we'd get him back but that fall was pretty nasty.

"It's brilliant, but all credit to the team at home who are incredible. Kate Robinson, my head girl, rides him every day and she's been integral."

