£208,480! Coral shop punter in dreamland after 80-1, 20-1 and 28-1 winners help deliver monster Sunday payout

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

One Coral shop punter is celebrating big time after scooping more than £200,000 from two Lucky 15 bets on Sunday.

In a remarkable afternoon for the punter from Scunthorpe, he landed three big-priced winners on Sunday's action at Uttoxeter and Pontefract for a total haul of £208,480.80 from his £90 stake, which was split between a £2 win Lucky 15 and a £2 each-way Lucky 15.

The anonymous male punter got off to a brilliant start when Hello Garda won the opening juvenile hurdle at Uttoxeter for Shark and Paddy Hanlon, having taken an early price of 80-1 (SP was 40-1).

The Debra Hamer-trained Hold Your Fort then made all under Tom Bellamy at the Staffordshire track in the 3m handicap chase at odds of 20-1 (SP 16-1).

Although Pike Road , the shortest price of the four selections at 11-1, failed to deliver in the 2m7½f handicap hurdle, a stunning few hours were capped by Go Victor obliging at odds of 28-1 in the 6f handicap at Pontefract for Tony Culhane and Stella Barclay, with Billy Garritty getting his mount up by half a length.

Coral spokesman David Stevens said: "A low-key Sunday of racing turned into a life-changing day for this regular shop customer, and we can only congratulate him for finding winners at 80-1, 20-1 and 28-1.

"Pike Road was actually the shortest priced of his four selections, but even though the 11-1 shot could finish only seventh – denying the customer a million-pound payout – the return thanks to the other three was a massive £208,000, with the aptly named Go Victor rounding off an extraordinary afternoon for this punter."

The winning selections

2.12 Uttoxeter – Hello Garda won at 80-1

3.42 Uttoxeter – Hold Your Fort won at 20-1

4.12 Uttoxeter – Pike Road lost

5.00 Pontefract – Go Victor won at 28-1

£2 win Lucky 15 returned £103,318

£2 each-way Lucky 15 returned £105,162.80

Read these next:

Should you back or avoid these five red-hot favourites at Glorious Goodwood?

A banker in a handicap? David Jennings ranks the seven favourites on day one at the Galway festival

'I had £25 each-way at 66-1' - sore David Easterby celebrates 326-mile charity cycle with 50-1 winner

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.