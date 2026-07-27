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£208,480! Coral shop punter in dreamland after 80-1, 20-1 and 28-1 winners help deliver monster Sunday payout

One Coral shop punter in Scunthorpe had a monster windfall on Sunday
One Coral shop punter in Scunthorpe had a monster windfall on Sunday
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One Coral shop punter is celebrating big time after scooping more than £200,000 from two Lucky 15 bets on Sunday.

In a remarkable afternoon for the punter from Scunthorpe, he landed three big-priced winners on Sunday's action at Uttoxeter and Pontefract for a total haul of £208,480.80 from his £90 stake, which was split between a £2 win Lucky 15 and a £2 each-way Lucky 15.

The anonymous male punter got off to a brilliant start when Hello Garda won the opening juvenile hurdle at Uttoxeter for Shark and Paddy Hanlon, having taken an early price of 80-1 (SP was 40-1). 

The Debra Hamer-trained Hold Your Fort then made all under Tom Bellamy at the Staffordshire track in the 3m handicap chase at odds of 20-1 (SP 16-1).

Although Pike Road, the shortest price of the four selections at 11-1, failed to deliver in the 2m7½f handicap hurdle, a stunning few hours were capped by Go Victor obliging at odds of 28-1 in the 6f handicap at Pontefract for Tony Culhane and Stella Barclay, with Billy Garritty getting his mount up by half a length.

Coral spokesman David Stevens said: "A low-key Sunday of racing turned into a life-changing day for this regular shop customer, and we can only congratulate him for finding winners at 80-1, 20-1 and 28-1.

"Pike Road was actually the shortest priced of his four selections, but even though the 11-1 shot could finish only seventh – denying the customer a million-pound payout – the return thanks to the other three was a massive £208,000, with the aptly named Go Victor rounding off an extraordinary afternoon for this punter."

The winning selections

2.12 Uttoxeter – Hello Garda won at 80-1
3.42 Uttoxeter – Hold Your Fort won at 20-1
4.12 Uttoxeter – Pike Road lost
5.00 Pontefract – Go Victor won at 28-1

£2 win Lucky 15 returned £103,318
£2 each-way Lucky 15 returned £105,162.80

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