2026 Scottish Grand National at Ayr: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 21 runners and riders will go to post for the Coral Scottish Grand National (3.35) at Ayr on Saturday, but who will come out on top? Get the full 2026 Scottish Grand National lowdown from our team of tipping experts in our extensive runner-by-runner guide.

2026 Scottish Grand National: final declarations and the full list of runners

1 Blaze The Way

Off the mark over fences in good style at Cheltenham (extended 3m2f, good to soft) in December and that's the furthest he's been; worked his way into contention at the Festival there (3m1f Ultima) on latest outing until some bumping on the home turn and running out of steam; not disgraced there but 4m has to be something of a guess; cheekpieces are added.

Trainer: Margaret Mullins

Jockey: Danny Mullins

Forecast odds: 16-1

Blaze The Way 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: Ms Margaret Mullins

2 Quebecois

0-5 in this first chase campaign but pipped at Cheltenham (2m4f, soft) in January and a close third of 22 in the Ultima at the Festival there (3m1f, good to soft) on latest outing; raised 5lb for this first attempt at a marathon trip but he's relatively unexposed and kept on stoutly in that bold show last time.

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Forecast odds: 7-1

Quebecois 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

3 King Of Answers

Won two small-field handicaps at Kelso (soft/heavy) over the extended 2m7f, easily on penultimate start (made most) despite the odd jumping indiscretion; wore cheekpieces that day and again when an excellent second of 17, coming from out the back, in the NH Chase at Cheltenham (3m6f, good to soft); his jumping can be a bit sticky but he's a prime candidate for 4m.

Trainer: Lucinda Russell & Michael Scudamore

Jockey: Derek Fox

Forecast odds: 6-1

King Of Answers 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell & Michael Scudamore

4 Isaac Des Obeaux

Made a bad mistake on penultimate outing but he won starts either side and latest was the 4m2f Midlands National at Uttoxeter (soft) in which he was always prominent and asserted by 8l on run-in, with Git Maker in third; up 7lb but his only attempt at a marathon trip brought a clear career best.

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Forecast odds: 9-1

Isaac Des Obeaux 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Paul Nicholls

5 Our Power

11l third in this race (good to soft) last year; 6lb lower this time, as he's not fired on all cylinders this term but this 11yo may be dangerous to dismiss, including as first-time blinkers replace his usual cheekpieces.

Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Danny Gilligan

Forecast odds: 25-1

Our Power 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Danny Gilligan Tnr: Sam Thomas

6 Road To Home

Willie Mullins had six runners in both the last two renewals, including the winners (both young horses unproven beyond 3m); this time, with the trainers' championship out of reach, he relies on just this 7yo who was delivered with what seemed a winning challenge under Patrick Mullins in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham (3m2f, good) last time only to find that Ask Brewster battled back; up 6lb and more to prove on soft ground, but he has to be in serious calculations.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Patrick Mullins

Forecast odds: 15-2

Road To Home 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

7 Herakles Westwood

Second-season chaser who took his form to new levels over about 3m1f-3m2f at Cheltenham initially this season but, after wind surgery, faded badly from three out when 10-1 for the Kim Muir there last month; needs to bounce back with another career best and he has more to prove on this third attempt at a marathon trip.

Trainer: Warren Greatrex

Jockey: James Bowen

Forecast odds: 20-1

Herakles Westwood 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Warren Greatrex

8 Ask Brewster

3m4f resulted in an 8l win at Cheltenham last April and, over shorter, he's won two of his three starts this season; latest was the 3m2f Kim Muir at Cheltenham last month in which he was always front rank under Shane Cotter and responded so well when Road To Home joined him on run-in; up 7lb but 4m is unlikely to be a problem; what could be is that all five of his chase wins have been on good ground or good to firm.

Trainer: Cath Williams

Jockey: Shane Cotter

Forecast odds: 11-1

Ask Brewster 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Mr S Cotter (7lb) Tnr: Mrs C Williams

9 Katate Dori

Unraced beyond 3m2f but should stay further than that; 15l winner of a major 3m handicap at Kempton last February but he's found his revised mark a bit too tough since (close second to Herakles Westwood at Cheltenham on New Year's Day) and is still 10lb higher today; others are a bit more persuasive.

Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Dylan Johnston

Forecast odds: 14-1

Katate Dori 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Dylan Johnston Tnr: Sam Thomas

10 Stolen Silver

Seemingly nothing like the force of old; not proven beyond 3m either, with heavy defeats on his only two attempts at 3m1f or 3m2f; the former was on latest start when beaten 46l at 150-1 in the Ultima at Cheltenham and all this season's form suggests he will be a big outsider again.

Trainer: Georgina Nicholls

Jockey: Olive Nicholls

Forecast odds: 100-1

Stolen Silver 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Miss Olive Nicholls (5lb) Tnr: Georgina Nicholls

11 Famous Bridge

The way he asserted in the Grand National Trial at Haydock (3m4f, good to soft) last February made this race look an appealing proposition, but he faded badly when it was put to the test and later lost the Haydock race due to a banned substance; this season has been very disappointing but at least he's 9lb lower than 12 months ago and his yard has been in great form.

Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Forecast odds: 33-1

Famous Bridge 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Nicky Richards

12 Montregard

Half-brother to top-class Protektorat; made three notable steps forward on varied ground over 3m at Ascot this season, including for a good prize on latest start when he led two out for a clearcut win; raised another 4lb but he's a rising force, likely to prove well handicapped if he gets this trip, which is also feasible; on the shortlist.

Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Stan Sheppard

Forecast odds: 10-1

Montregard 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Stan Sheppard Tnr: Tom Lacey

13 Maximilian

Missed 2024 and came up a bit short in his six races since, sent chasing for his five starts this term; shaped as if he stayed when third of five on the step up to 3m4f at Haydock last time but he needs much better than that; perhaps the subsequent wind surgery (his second) will help his cause.

Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: William Maggs

Forecast odds: 33-1

Maximilian 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: William Maggs (3lb) Tnr: Donald McCain

14 Gabbys Cross

Ex-Irish 11yo (five races for current yard) who has not won since July 2022 but nearly put that right in first-time cheekpieces (kept since) over 3m2f at Newbury in February, losing out in the final strides; second of three at Ascot (3m) three weeks ago was creditable in the end, after he'd been detached at one point, and that helps to envisage him as a stayer, but this race is so much tougher.

Trainer: Nick Scholfield

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Forecast odds: 33-1

Gabbys Cross 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Nick Scholfield

15 Kim Roque

Ex-French 6yo who has shown promise in defeat in his four starts for this yard; latest was the Kim Muir at Cheltenham (3m2f, good; acts on soft) in which he was joint-second favourite, never posed the slightest threat to Ask Brewster or Road To Home but passed nearly all his other rivals to finish fourth of 23; whether he's battle-hardened enough for this is a question but there's very little doubt that he remains capable of better.

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Jockey: JJ Slevin

Forecast odds: 5-1

Kim Roque 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

16 Collectors Item

Won the Somerset National over an extended 3m2f at Wincanton in January 2025 and second in the Welsh National Trial at Chepstow in December this term; he also showed last season that he stays 3m4f but there have been too many disappointing shows in major long-distance handicaps for him to be greatly fancied for this one.

Trainer: AJ & Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Forecast odds: 50-1

Collectors Item 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo & A J O'Neill

17 Git Maker

The key to him is soft ground, on which he was third in this race in 2024 and had for the first time since over fences when third of 16 off today's mark to Isaac Des Obeaux in the Midlands National at Uttoxeter (4m2f) on latest outing; blinkered on last two outings; each-way claims.

Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Forecast odds: 18-1

Git Maker 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Jamie Snowden

18 Kap Vert

Chasing on last four starts, winning on good ground at Taunton (2m7f) on first and latest; overcame interference to oblige in eventually clearcut fashion in a small field on latest, so surely remains capable of better (up another 3lb since) and that suggested he could stay beyond 3m; this is his first attempt to do that and this 6yo ran respectably on soft ground on penultimate start.

Trainer: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Jockey: Sean Houlihan

Forecast odds: 18-1

Kap Vert 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Sean Houlihan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

19 Promontory

9yo who is well related (half-brother to Kildisart and The Big Breakaway) but very lightly raced for his age; remote second of 17 at Navan (3m, heavy) in his first handicap chase, which he followed with much better form to win 13-runner Dublin National at Leopardstown (3m4f, yielding to soft) last time, scooting just over 6l clear on the run-in; has a much higher British mark today but also untapped potential and he's one to consider.

Trainer: Sarah Connell

Jockey: Donagh Meyler

Forecast odds: 20-1

Promontory 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: Sarah Joanna Connell

20 Chasingouttheblues

Three wins (wore cheekpieces for last two) and a second from his last four starts, all over about 3m/3m1f; unraced beyond that but there's a great deal about him which suggests that he won't really come into his own until handed a major test of stamina; he receives one today and, despite the step up in class, consequently makes serious appeal.

Trainer: Mark Walford

Jockey: Jamie Hamilton

Forecast odds: 12-1

Chasingouttheblues 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Jamie Hamilton Tnr: Mark Walford

21 Magna Sam

Won the Edinburgh National over an extended 3m7f at Musselburgh in 2023 and 2025 (both good to soft); creditable fifth in this race in 2023 but pulled up in it last year and has not recaptured his form in his only two starts since; given a wind operation since latest and it helped when he had one in 2024; needs a second look.

Trainer: Alastair Ralph

Jockey: Ciaran Gethings

Forecast odds: 66-1

Magna Sam 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Alastair Ralph

The 2026 Scottish Grand National verdict

2. Montegard

3. King Of Answers

By Richard Austen

The Cheltenham Festival showcased the claims of King Of Answers (third choice), Ask Brewster (who may find today's ground against him), Road To Home, Kim Roque and Quebecois, who are all to be taken seriously, as is Isaac Des Obeaux who won a right slog for the Midlands National that weekend. They are not the only major contenders, however, and the winner may come from among those who have been operating in rather quieter waters. There is, for instance, a great deal to like about Montregard (second choice) but preference is for CHASINGOUTTHEBLUES, who's another progressive seven-year-old at about 3m but one who has been shouting stamina even more loudly. Promontory also needs a mention given the style of his win in the Dublin National, even though he is now much higher in the weights.

Chasingouttheblues 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Jamie Hamilton Tnr: Mark Walford

What time is the Scottish Grand National and how can I watch it?

The 2026 Coral Scottish Grand National will be shown live on ITV and Racing TV in Britain at 3.35pm on Saturday.

What is the ground at Ayr for the Scottish Grand National?

The ground conditions at Ayr for the Scottish Grand National were reported to be soft, good to soft in places on Thursday with more rain showers predicted before race time on Saturday.

2026 Scottish Grand National: forecast betting odds for the big race

*In racecard order

Blaze The Way 16-1

Quebecois 7-1

King Of Answers 6-1

Isaac Des Obeaux 9-1

Our Power 25-1

Road To Home 15-2

Herakles Westwood 20-1

Ask Brewster 11-1

Katate Dori 14-1

Stolen Silver 100-1

Famous Bridge 33-1

Montregard 10-1

Maximilian 33-1

Gabbys Cross 33-1

Kim Roque 5-1

Collectors Item 50-1

Git Maker 18-1

Cap Vert 18-1

Promontory 20-1

Chasingouttheblues 12-1

Magna Sam 66-1

Read more . . .

Confirmed runners and riders for the Scottish Grand National at Ayr on Saturday

Who will win the 2026 Scottish Grand National based on previous trends?

'We think the race will suit him and he's still unexposed' - red-hot Joseph O'Brien has the new Scottish National favourite

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