2023 Lockinge Stakes: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 13 runners will line up for the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (3.35) at Newbury on Saturday, with the big race shown live on ITV and Racing TV. Here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .

3.35 Newbury (Saturday, May 20): Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes racecard and betting

Lockinge Stakes runners and odds: the full list of horses

1 Berkshire Shadow

2-2 (on all-weather) since being gelded; however, needs a career-best performance to win this

TrainerAndrew Balding
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Berkshire Shadow
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy (-lb)Tnr: Andrew Balding

2 Checkandchallenge

Hold-up miler who should have a better scenario back in a bigger field; interesting

TrainerWilliam Knight
Jockey: Andrea Atzeni
Forecast odds: 20-1

Silk
Checkandchallenge
View Racecard
Jky: Andrea Atzeni (-lb)Tnr: William Knight

3 Chindit

Third in this race last year and could go well again; however, yet to win at this level

TrainerRichard Hannon
Jockey: Pat Dobbs
Forecast odds: 20-1

Silk
Chindit
View Racecard
Jky: Pat Dobbs (-lb)Tnr: Richard Hannon

4 Jadoomi

Solid 2022 campaign ended with a creditable third in the QEII; seems best on slow ground

TrainerSimon and Ed Crisford
Jockey: James Doyle
Forecast odds: 8-1

Silk
Jadoomi
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle (-lb)Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

5 Jumby

Very useful over six and seven furlongs; something to prove in this company back at a mile

TrainerEve Johnson Houghton
Jockey: Charlie Bishop
Forecast odds: 50-1 

Jumby
Jumby
View Racecard
Jky: Charles Bishop (-lb)Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

6 Light Infantry

1-1 at Newbury; second in two Group 1 races at Deauville last summer; capable of a big run

TrainerDavid Simcock
Jockey: Jamie Spencer
Forecast odds: 10-1

Silk
Light Infantry
View Racecard
Jky: Jamie Spencer (-lb)Tnr: David Simcock

7 Lusail

Has failed to score since a productive two-year-old campaign; opposed in this hot contest

TrainerRichard Hannon
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 40-1

Lusail
Lusail
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore (-lb)Tnr: Richard Hannon

8 Modern Games

High-class globetrotter; runner-up in two Group 1 events on home soil; strong claims

Trainer: Charlie Appleby
Jockey: William Buick
Forecast odds: 5-2

Silk
Modern Games
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Appleby

9 Mutasaabeq

2-2 since wearing blinkers, making all in small-field Group 2 events at Newmarket

TrainerCharlie Hills
Jockey: Jim Crowley
Forecast odds: 13-2

Silk
Mutasaabeq
View Racecard
Jky: Jim Crowley (-lb)Tnr: Charles Hills

10 My Prospero

Progressive; close third in two Group 1 races at Ascot last term; good chance on ratings

TrainerWilliam Haggas
Jockey: Tom Marquand
Forecast odds: 9-2

Silk
My Prospero
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand (-lb)Tnr: William Haggas

11 The Wizard Of Eye

Made an underwhelming return to turf last Saturday; faces a stiff task

TrainerStan Moore
Jockey: Kieran Shoemark
Forecast odds: 100-1

Silk
The Wizard Of Eye
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark (-lb)Tnr: J S Moore

12 Triple Time

Not fully exposed but has done his winning in small fields at Haydock; this is harder

TrainerKevin Ryan
Jockey: Neil Callan
Forecast odds: 25-1

Silk
Triple Time
View Racecard
Jky: Neil Callan (-lb)Tnr: Kevin Ryan

13 Laurel

Very promising filly; commands respect, with a 3lb allowance on her first start against males

TrainerJohn and Thady Gosden
Jockey: Frankie Dettori
Forecast odds: 7-2

Laurel
Laurel
View Racecard
Jky: Frankie Dettori (-lb)Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Verdict

The vote goes to highly promising filly LAUREL. Solid performers Modern Games and My Prospero are feared most.

Laurel
Laurel
View Racecard
Jky: Frankie Dettori (-lb)Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Published on 19 May 2023Last updated 09:00, 19 May 2023
