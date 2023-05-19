2023 Lockinge Stakes: the runners, the odds, the verdict
A field of 13 runners will line up for the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (3.35) at Newbury on Saturday, with the big race shown live on ITV and Racing TV. Here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .
3.35 Newbury (Saturday, May 20): Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes racecard and betting
Lockinge Stakes runners and odds: the full list of horses
1 Berkshire Shadow
2-2 (on all-weather) since being gelded; however, needs a career-best performance to win this
Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Forecast odds: 33-1
2 Checkandchallenge
Hold-up miler who should have a better scenario back in a bigger field; interesting
Trainer: William Knight
Jockey: Andrea Atzeni
Forecast odds: 20-1
3 Chindit
Third in this race last year and could go well again; however, yet to win at this level
Trainer: Richard Hannon
Jockey: Pat Dobbs
Forecast odds: 20-1
4 Jadoomi
Solid 2022 campaign ended with a creditable third in the QEII; seems best on slow ground
Trainer: Simon and Ed Crisford
Jockey: James Doyle
Forecast odds: 8-1
5 Jumby
Very useful over six and seven furlongs; something to prove in this company back at a mile
Trainer: Eve Johnson Houghton
Jockey: Charlie Bishop
Forecast odds: 50-1
6 Light Infantry
1-1 at Newbury; second in two Group 1 races at Deauville last summer; capable of a big run
Trainer: David Simcock
Jockey: Jamie Spencer
Forecast odds: 10-1
7 Lusail
Has failed to score since a productive two-year-old campaign; opposed in this hot contest
Trainer: Richard Hannon
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 40-1
8 Modern Games
High-class globetrotter; runner-up in two Group 1 events on home soil; strong claims
Trainer: Charlie Appleby
Jockey: William Buick
Forecast odds: 5-2
9 Mutasaabeq
2-2 since wearing blinkers, making all in small-field Group 2 events at Newmarket
Trainer: Charlie Hills
Jockey: Jim Crowley
Forecast odds: 13-2
10 My Prospero
Progressive; close third in two Group 1 races at Ascot last term; good chance on ratings
Trainer: William Haggas
Jockey: Tom Marquand
Forecast odds: 9-2
11 The Wizard Of Eye
Made an underwhelming return to turf last Saturday; faces a stiff task
Trainer: Stan Moore
Jockey: Kieran Shoemark
Forecast odds: 100-1
12 Triple Time
Not fully exposed but has done his winning in small fields at Haydock; this is harder
Trainer: Kevin Ryan
Jockey: Neil Callan
Forecast odds: 25-1
13 Laurel
Very promising filly; commands respect, with a 3lb allowance on her first start against males
Trainer: John and Thady Gosden
Jockey: Frankie Dettori
Forecast odds: 7-2
Verdict
The vote goes to highly promising filly LAUREL. Solid performers Modern Games and My Prospero are feared most.
