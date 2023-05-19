2023 Lockinge Stakes: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 13 runners will line up for the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes ( ) at Newbury on Saturday, with the big race shown live on ITV and Racing TV. Here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .

Lockinge Stakes runners and odds: the full list of horses

1

2-2 (on all-weather) since being gelded; however, needs a career-best performance to win this

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Forecast odds: 33-1

Berkshire Shadow 15:35 Newbury View Racecard

2

Hold-up miler who should have a better scenario back in a bigger field; interesting

Trainer: William Knight

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Forecast odds: 20-1

Checkandchallenge 15:35 Newbury View Racecard

3

Third in this race last year and could go well again; however, yet to win at this level

Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Forecast odds: 20-1

Chindit 15:35 Newbury View Racecard

4

Solid 2022 campaign ended with a creditable third in the QEII; seems best on slow ground

Trainer: Simon and Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

Forecast odds: 8-1

Jadoomi 15:35 Newbury View Racecard

5

Very useful over six and seven furlongs; something to prove in this company back at a mile

Trainer: Eve Johnson Houghton

Jockey: Charlie Bishop

Forecast odds: 50-1

Jumby 15:35 Newbury View Racecard

6

1-1 at Newbury; second in two Group 1 races at Deauville last summer; capable of a big run

Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Forecast odds: 10-1

Light Infantry 15:35 Newbury View Racecard

7

Has failed to score since a productive two-year-old campaign; opposed in this hot contest

Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 40-1

Lusail 15:35 Newbury View Racecard

8

High-class globetrotter; runner-up in two Group 1 events on home soil; strong claims

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Forecast odds: 5-2

Modern Games 15:35 Newbury View Racecard

9

2-2 since wearing blinkers, making all in small-field Group 2 events at Newmarket

Trainer: Charlie Hills

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Forecast odds: 13-2

Mutasaabeq 15:35 Newbury View Racecard

10

Progressive; close third in two Group 1 races at Ascot last term; good chance on ratings

Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Forecast odds: 9-2

My Prospero 15:35 Newbury View Racecard

2023 Lockinge Stakes: best bookmaker offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers. Sign up

have a new customer offer available and you can sign up . Existing customers can also claim super boosts on the biggest events

are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. They are also the kings of money-back offers on racing. Sign up

have lots of daily offers, extra places and money-back specials as well as free bets for new customers. Sign up

New customers can claim free bets plus weekly 'Epic Odds' boosts on the major events. Sign up

Get free bets from if you sign up to a new account. Sign up

Sign up for a new account today to claim a free bet. Sign up

If you're a new customer, will give you free bets when you create a new account. Sign up to claim

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

11

Made an underwhelming return to turf last Saturday; faces a stiff task

Trainer: Stan Moore

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Forecast odds: 100-1

The Wizard Of Eye 15:35 Newbury View Racecard

12

Not fully exposed but has done his winning in small fields at Haydock; this is harder

Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Neil Callan

Forecast odds: 25-1

Triple Time 15:35 Newbury View Racecard

13

Very promising filly; commands respect, with a 3lb allowance on her first start against males

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Forecast odds: 7-2

Laurel 15:35 Newbury View Racecard

. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Verdict

The vote goes to highly promising filly . Solid performers Modern Games and My Prospero are feared most.

Laurel 15:35 Newbury View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.