2023 Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap (2.40) is the day's big betting race Newmarket on Saturday afternoon, but who will come out on top in the marathon clash over 2m2f? Get the lowdown on the top contenders, including their trainers and jockeys plus big-race odds, in our comprehensive runner-by-runner guide.

2023 Cesarewitch Handicap: the full list of horses for Newmarket

1 Tashkhan

Broke his long losing run in handicap at Chester (2m2f, soft) two weeks ago from Emiyn

TrainerBrian Ellison
Jockey: Ben Robinson
Forecast odds: 20-1
Draw: 15

Silk
Tashkhan14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Brian Ellison

2 Wordsworth

Well treated on best Group-race form; breezed home in front in Bangor maiden hurdle (soft)

Trainer: David Pipe
Jockey: Christian Howarth (5)
Forecast odds: 22-1
Draw: 34

Silk
Wordsworth14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Christian Howarth (5lb)Tnr: David Pipe

3 Jackfinbar

Tried to come from way back when eighth at 50-1 in the Irish Cesarewitch (2m1f, soft)

Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
Forecast odds: 33-1
Draw: 31

Silk
Jackfinbar14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: W P Mullins

4 Ocean Wind

Reappearance hope but well beaten since in Goodwood Cup, Ebor and a good conditions stakes

Trainer: Roger Teal
Jockey: Sean Levey
Forecast odds: 33-1
Draw: 28

Silk
Ocean Wind14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Roger Teal

5 Not So Sleepy

Two fourths and a third in recent years from three tilts at this race, despite racing freely

TrainerHughie Morrison
Jockey: Tom Marquand
Forecast odds: 18-1
Draw: 24

Silk
Not So Sleepy14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Hughie Morrison

6 Tritonic

Third of 19 off this mark at Royal Ascot (2m4f, good); soft ground would be a worry

Trainer: Alan King
Jockey: Rossa Ryan
Forecast odds: 28-1
Draw: 6

Silk
Tritonic14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Alan King

Image link

Sky Bet are paying eight places on each-way bets on the Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket on Saturday, October 14. That's four places more than standard each-way terms and one place more than any other bookmaker.

7 The Very Man

Two good runs, including an 2m Ascot win, before his form dipped in the Irish Cesarewitch

Trainer: Jessica Harrington
Jockey: Kevin Stott
Forecast odds: 28-1
Draw: 33

Silk
The Very Man14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

8 Pied Piper

High-class hurdler and his Royal Ascot run (2m4f) last year confirms he's on the shortlist

Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 9-2
Draw: 22

Silk
Pied Piper14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Gordon Elliott

9 M C Muldoon

Tailed off in Irish Cesarewitch (50-1, helped set the pace) on second run after long break

Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Danny Tudhope
Forecast odds: 28-1
Draw: 16

Silk
M C Muldoon14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: W P Mullins

10 Jesse Evans

Close fourth of 30 in Irish Cesarewitch at the Curragh (2m1f, soft) three weeks ago

Trainer: Noel Meade
Jockey: Oisin Orr
Forecast odds: 12-1
Draw: 18

Silk
Jesse Evans14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Noel Meade

11 Lot Of Joy

Bold show in Irish Cesarewitch at the Curragh (2m, yielding) last year is the positive

Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: William Buick
Forecast odds: 22-1
Draw: 30

Silk
Lot Of Joy14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: W P Mullins

12 The Shunter

Ten-year-old with no joy over jumps lately but he can emerge as major player in good Flat handicap

Trainer: Emmet Mullins
Jockey: James Doyle
Forecast odds: 11-1
Draw: 3

Silk
The Shunter14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Emmet Mullins

13 Typewriter

Solid runs this year, including over 2m5f, but a career-best is needed

Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: Callum Hutchinson (3)
Forecast odds: 28-1
Draw: 27

Silk
Typewriter14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Hutchinson (3lb)Tnr: Andrew Balding

14 Zoffee

Fourth in this last year off same mark; career-best form when pipped in Chester Cup (soft)

Trainer: Hugo Palmer
Jockey: Robert Havlin
Forecast odds: 25-1
Draw: 13

Silk
Zoffee14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: Hugo Palmer

15 The Grand Visir

Very well handicapped on peak ratings, including two runs back, but no win since 2019

Trainer: Ian Williams
Jockey: Paddy Bradley (3)
Forecast odds: 50-1
Draw: 14

Silk
The Grand Visir14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Paddy Bradley (3lb)Tnr: Ian Williams

16 Aztec Empire

Short of room at a vital stage when beaten a neck at York Ebor meeting (2m, good to firm)

Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: David Egan
Forecast odds: 22-1
Draw: 19

Silk
Aztec Empire14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: David Egan Tnr: Andrew Balding

17 Emiyn

Second to Tashkhan at Chester was career-best form; respected despite needing better still

Trainer: Declan Carroll
Jockey: Zak Wheatley (5)
Forecast odds: 33-1
Draw: 20

Silk
Emiyn14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Zak Wheatley (5lb)Tnr: Declan Carroll

18 Law Of The Sea

Tailed off in course-and-distance Trial; player if only he could recapture initial British 2023 efforts

Trainer: Ian Williams
Jockey: Jim Crowley
Forecast odds: 40-1
Draw: 23

Silk
Law Of The Sea14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Ian Williams

19 Vino Victrix

Second in this race last year on good ground off 2lb higher; soft ground is the big worry

Trainer: Hughie Morrison
Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette
Forecast odds: 9-1
Draw: 12

Silk
Vino Victrix14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: Hughie Morrison

20 Temporize

2023 campaign demands respect; a notable negative is his 7lb rise since 2m4f Goodwood win

Trainer: Syd Hosie
Jockey: Finley Marsh
Forecast odds: 20-1
Draw: 10

Silk
Temporize14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: Syd Hosie

21 Goshen

Very smart but enigmatic hurdler; could go well if he adapts to racing in a crowd

Trainer: Gary Moore
Jockey: Rhys Clutterbuck
Forecast odds: 28-1
Draw: 1

Silk
Goshen14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Rhys Clutterbuck Tnr: Gary Moore

22 Golden Shot

Standout form to draw 27 lengths clear at Ffos Las (1m6f, soft; 10lb higher today) two runs ago

Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott
Jockey: Luke Morris
Forecast odds: 22-1
Draw: 21

Silk
Golden Shot14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

23 Blazeon Fire

Has the tools to run well if she can adapt to this higher grade and much larger field

Trainer: Roger Teal
Jockey: Trevor Whelan
Forecast odds: 25-1
Draw: 29

Silk
Blazeon Five14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Trevor Whelan Tnr: Roger Teal

24 Bashful Boy

Beaten just over ten lengths when fifth in the course-and-distance Trial when last seen; not proven on soft

Trainer: David Pipe
Jockey: Rider tbc
Forecast odds: 50-1
Draw: 8

Silk
Bashful Boy14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Tnr: David Pipe

25 Zenon

Two good runs in summer 2020; absent until 16 days ago (finished last) but blinkers return

Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Saffie Osborne
Forecast odds: 28-1
Draw: 4

Silk
Zenon14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: W P Mullins

26 Land Of Winter

Well beaten in this in 2021 and 2022 and even further adrift in the Trial; soft may help

Trainer: Rae Guest
Jockey: Aidan Keeley (3)
Forecast odds: 80-1
Draw: 11

Silk
Land Of Winter14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Aidan Keeley (3lb)Tnr: Rae Guest

27 Geremia

7lb claimer recruited and they can go a lot better than big odds suggest

Trainer: Jim Goldie
Jockey: Alex Jary (7)
Forecast odds: 33-1
Draw: 25

Silk
Geremia14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Alex Jary (7lb)Tnr: Jim Goldie

28 Sheishybrid

Rarely seen on softer than good; otherwise looks set to go well after her course-and-distance Trial second

Trainer: Noel Meade
Jockey: Danny Sheehy (3)
Forecast odds: 18-1
Draw: 36

Silk
Sheishybrid14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Danny Sheehy (3lb)Tnr: Noel Meade

29 Yorkindness

Five 2m/2m1f turf wins this June-September; not so good behind three of these at Chester

Trainer: Charlie Johnston
Jockey: Joe Fanning
Forecast odds: 33-1
Draw: 17

Silk
Yorkindness14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

30 Pons Aelius

Largely consistent in busy campaigns but did not fire on two of his last three outings

Trainer: Charlie Johnston
Jockey: Franny Norton
Forecast odds: 50-1
Draw: 5

Silk
Pons Aelius14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Franny Norton Tnr: Charlie Johnston

31 Motazzen

1m6f win last time; fourth of 17 at Glorious Goodwood (2m4f, soft) from right out the back

Trainer: George Baker
Jockey: Jimmy Quinn
Forecast odds: 33-1
Draw: 9

Silk
Motazzen14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Jimmy Quinn Tnr: George Baker

32 Mr Escobar

Hasn't gone on in handicaps and now hooded but his luckless run at Easter is not forgotten

Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Siobhan Rutledge (3)
Forecast odds: 28-1
Draw: 32

Silk
Mr Escobar14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Siobhan Rutledge (3lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

33 Wonderwall

Beaten about 11 lengths when upped to 2m on Flat handicap debut at Chester last time

Trainer: Richard Spencer
Jockey: Georgia Dobie (3)
Forecast odds: 40-1
Draw: 35

Silk
Wonderwall14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Georgia Dobie (3lb)Tnr: Richard Spencer

34 Grand Providence

Course-and-distance Trial win over Sheishybrid showed potential; 4lb out of the handicap but considered

Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: Hayley Turner
Forecast odds: 11-1
Draw: 7

Silk
Grand Providence14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: Andrew Balding

Verdict: our top Cesarewitch betting tip

By Richard Austen

Jumpers may well come to the fore on soft or heavy going and The Shunter gets the vote. Golden Shot has had a runaway win on soft.

Silk
The Shunter14:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Emmet Mullins

Published on 13 October 2023Last updated 13:10, 13 October 2023
