1,000 Guineas second favourite Fallen Angel among the stars on show at Middleham open day next week

Lambourn's open day may have been abandoned due to waterlogging but people will still be able to see behind the scenes at racing yards in Middleham next week.

Leading Qipco 1,000 Guineas hope Fallen Angel and Group 1-winning sprinter Regional are among those whose stables will be open to the public on Good Friday (March 29).

The Arena Racing Company-sponsored event raises money for Racing Welfare, whose head of communications and marketing Nicki Strong said on Tuesday: "It's very sad that the Lambourn open day cannot go ahead this year but I'm delighted we can look ahead to Middleham, which should go ahead with no problems.

"That's really good news because it raises hugely needed funds for our charity, which supports everyone in racing.

"There will be nine yards open and there will be an appearance by Little Alf, the pony from the children's books by Hannah Russell, along with showing classes by Retraining of Racehorses, a demonstration by New Beginnings and the traditional racing staff inter-yard challenge."

Karl Burke , whose Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Fallen Angel is second favourite for the 1,000 Guineas, and Ed Bethell , whose Regional won the Sprint Cup at Haydock, are among the nine trainers opening their yards next week, along with Liam Bailey, Danny Brooke, Micky Hammond, Ben Haslam, Charlie Johnston, Neil Mechie and Jedd O'Keeffe.

Fallen Angel (left) wins the Moyglare Stud Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Discounted advance tickets are available from middlehamopenday.co.uk for £12.50 for adults and £8.50 for concessions. Under-16s are free.

Qipco 1,000 Guineas (3.40 Newmarket, May 5 )

Coral: 4 Ylang Ylang, 6 Fallen Angel, 8 Opera Singer, 10 One Look, 12 Ramatuelle, 14 bar

