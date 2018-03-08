Breeders' Cup winner Mendelssohn heads strong team for O'Brien on return

7.30 Dundalk

32Red Patton Stakes | Listed | 1m | 3yo | ATR

Mendelssohn, who landed the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar in November, heads a team of three Aidan O'Brien-trained colts in Friday's Dundalk feature, which is part of the European Road to the Kentucky Derby series.

The mount of Ryan Moore, Mendelssohn is drawn in stall one with stablemates Seahenge (Donnacha O'Brien) and Threeandfourpence (Seamie Heffernan) in three and six. All three are entered for the US Triple Crown races.

Speaking on Thursday, O'Brien, who has sent out three winners of Patton in its five-year history, said: "All three horses had a good break and are just ready to start off. I'd expect all of them should improve for the run and at this stage of the year you never really know which horse is going to be the most forward.

"We'll see how things go and then think about Dubai for some of them before any decisions are made about Kentucky."

Mendelssohn, Seahenge, who landed the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, and Threeandfourpence, winner of a six-furlong maiden at Fairyhouse, finished second, third and fourth respectively behind stablemate US Navy Flag in the Dewhurst Stakes.



All three Ballydoyle colts will be racing on the Polytrack for the first time in the Listed event, which has been increased in distance from seven furlongs to a mile.

The O'Brien trio face five rivals including the Michael Halford-trained filly Blackgold Fairy, who won a course-and-distance maiden by six and a half lengths on her second start last month.

Halford said yesterday: "She's been in good form since her win but this looks an exceptionally strong renewal. We're happy to let her take her chance, though, and if she can pick up some black type we'll be delighted."

Joseph O'Brien is represented by Ship Of Dreams, a seven-furlong maiden winner over the course, and the maiden Irish Minister.

The Fozzy Stack-trained Zihba, successful in a seven-furlong maiden over the course on his debut in December, and the Gavin Cromwell-trained Princess Yaiza, a dual course winner, complete the line-up.

