Bookmakers get Total Recall jitters but Blaklion remains favourite

Total Recall: unbeaten this season and second favourite to triumph at Aintree

Total Recall, unbeaten this season with wins in the Munster National and Newbury's Ladbrokes Trophy as well as a hurdle race last time, has strengthened his position as the clear second favourite for the Randox Health Grand National with Betway.

Aintree's official betting partner has cut the Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old to 14-1 from 16-1 after he was given 11st 1lb by BHA head of handicapping Phil Smith, who has been criticised in the past for his weighting of Irish-trained contenders.

Grand National card and latest betting

Blaklion remains the 10-1 favourite but Gold Present, who has the extra burden of trying to break the race hoodoo of champion trainer Nicky Henderson, is another finding favour into 20-1 from 25-1.



The Gigginstown-owned Outlander, handed 11st 8lb, has been eased to 40-1 from 33-1 and Vintage Clouds is out ten points to 50-1.

Betway’s Alan Alger said: "Total Recall has been impressive on all three of his starts since moving to the Mullins yard.

"On the back of the weights being announced, we’ve also cut Nicky Henderson’s Gold Present as he’s looked a progressive type so far this season and 11st seems very fair."



The war for the punter pound has already gone up a notch with Paddy Power going six places in their each-way terms on the race at lunchtime.

The Irish firm also made Willie Mullins 12-1 to win the race and an Irish-trained winner is 7-4 against a UK one at 2-5 with Paddy Power.

Sky Bet later reacted to the announcement of the weights by going non-runner-no bet, best odds guaranteed and paying five places on all each-way bets.

