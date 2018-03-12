Racing Post Home
News TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Black Caviar's jockey Luke Nolen is among those who are celebrating

Luke Nolen: three-time champion jockey is 38 today
Mark Cranham
Luke Nolen 38
Three-time champion jockey in Melbourne 

Yasunari Iwata 44
Rider of Delta Blues & Admire Moon 

James Bowen 17
Rider of Raz De Maree & Jenkins 

Bill Casner 70
Former joint-owner of WinStar Farm 

Hideyuki Mori 59
Trainer of Legacy World & Agnes World 

Christophe Ferland 42
Trainer of Dabirsim & Indonesienne 

Torsten Mundry 47
Trainer of Enora & Durban Thunder 

Gerald Bennett 74
Trainer of Beau Genius 

Paula Capestro 66
Trainer of River’s Prayer 

Steven Burridge 64
Trainer of Risky Business 

Cliff Marsden 65
Head lad to Luca Cumani 

Paul Weitman 75
Co-owner of Midnight Lute & Lookin At Lucky 

Nicky Mackay 33
Rider of Admiral & Suggestive 

Cecil Price 65
Rider of Shadey Dove 

Austin Leahy 71
Trainer of Shannon Spray & Spring Daffodil 

Donald Swan 79
Owner-trainer of Karenomore & Atteses 

Brett Johnson 55
Trainer of Nautical Warning & Elna Bright 

Dan Blacker 36
Southern California trainer 

William Barlow 54
Steward at Ascot, Goodwood & Kempton 

Panda Christie 42
Joint-owner of Frenchman’s Creek 

Sir Rudolph Agnew 84
Co-owner of Baltic King & Waterway Run 

John de Moraville 67
Former journalist & BHA handicapper

