Black Caviar's jockey Luke Nolen is among those who are celebrating
Luke Nolen 38
Three-time champion jockey in Melbourne
Yasunari Iwata 44
Rider of Delta Blues & Admire Moon
James Bowen 17
Rider of Raz De Maree & Jenkins
Bill Casner 70
Former joint-owner of WinStar Farm
Hideyuki Mori 59
Trainer of Legacy World & Agnes World
Christophe Ferland 42
Trainer of Dabirsim & Indonesienne
Torsten Mundry 47
Trainer of Enora & Durban Thunder
Gerald Bennett 74
Trainer of Beau Genius
Paula Capestro 66
Trainer of River’s Prayer
Steven Burridge 64
Trainer of Risky Business
Cliff Marsden 65
Head lad to Luca Cumani
Paul Weitman 75
Co-owner of Midnight Lute & Lookin At Lucky
Nicky Mackay 33
Rider of Admiral & Suggestive
Cecil Price 65
Rider of Shadey Dove
Austin Leahy 71
Trainer of Shannon Spray & Spring Daffodil
Donald Swan 79
Owner-trainer of Karenomore & Atteses
Brett Johnson 55
Trainer of Nautical Warning & Elna Bright
Dan Blacker 36
Southern California trainer
William Barlow 54
Steward at Ascot, Goodwood & Kempton
Panda Christie 42
Joint-owner of Frenchman’s Creek
Sir Rudolph Agnew 84
Co-owner of Baltic King & Waterway Run
John de Moraville 67
Former journalist & BHA handicapper