'You can get these horses back' - Group 1 winner nearing return after nearly two years off

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Group 1-winning stayer Quickthorn is nearing a return to action after nearly two years away from the track.

The 2023 Goodwood Cup winner has been sidelined with various issues since winning a conditions race at Salisbury in September 2024, but is set to race on aged nine and could take up an engagement in the Lonsdale Cup at York on Friday week, a race he won in 2022.

The Prix Kergorlay at Deauville on Sunday and the Long Distance Cup on British Champions Day at Ascot in October are other options, with his trainer Hughie Morrison on the lookout for ground on the soft side of good.