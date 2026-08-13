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'She’s absolutely delivering on the big days' - Witness Stand to be partnered by 'top-class' Saffie Osborne in Saturday's Hungerford Stakes
Richard Newland runner faces eight rivals in Saturday's Group 2 as 15 are declared for Ripon's Great St Wilfrid Handicap
Richard Newland has enlisted the services of “top-class” jockey Saffie Osborne for the first time on his stable star Witness Stand in Saturday's Visit Malta Hungerford Stakes (3.10).
Witness Stand was beaten a length into third behind Lake Forest when attempting to win back-to-back runnings of the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood last month and now tries to go one better than his second in last year's Hungerford behind More Thunder.
Newland said: “He did a nice piece of work on Wednesday morning. We were thrilled with Goodwood; he’s obviously got a great record of running well there and just got collared by two very good horses. This was always the plan. I don’t see why he shouldn’t run a big race.”
Hoping to steer him to victory is Osborne, who has enjoyed a remarkable season of success on some of racing's biggest days. She comes into this off the back of captaining Team Britain and Ireland to victory in the Shergar Cup and will bid to register her first Group success of the year aboard Witness Stand.
Newland, who on Tuesday saddled his first runner since his training partnership with Jamie Insole officially ended, said: “Saffie’s top-class, she’s having an unbelievably good season and confidence is high. I thought she might suit the horse.
“She’s absolutely delivering on the big days and it’s a welcome boost to have her in the saddle.”
Witness Stand was one of nine declared for the Group 2 at Newbury, with the market headed by Never So Brave, who bids for a first success of the season.
The Andrew Balding-trained five-year-old's last win came in the Group 1 City of York Stakes almost a year ago and he has failed to strike in five starts since. He came closest when second to Qirat in the Criterion Stakes at York in June.
Clive Cox will step Group winner Coppull up to seven furlongs for the first time, while Godolphin’s Symbol Of Honour returns to seven furlongs for the first time since May last year.
Coppull is joined by Sukunya, Northern Champion and the William Haggas-trained Extremely Zain as the three-year-olds in the field. Haggas and Tom Marquand have enjoyed notable recent success in the race, combining to win three of the last five runnings.
Profits from Great St Wilfrid and Silver Cup to be donated to charity
William Hill are aiming to break the £500,000 mark in money raised for their partner charity, the Motor Neurone Disease Association, when they sponsor Saturday’s card at Ripon.
The bookmaker will donate profits from the track’s feature race, the William Hill/MND Association Great St Wilfrid Handicap (3.25), and the William Hill Supporting MND Silver Cup Handicap (2.55) to the charity.
The 2026 edition follows the success of last year’s sponsored raceday, which featured bespoke number seven saddlecloths to mark the legacy of the late MND Association patron and Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow.
William Hill raised more than £30,000 for the charity from last year’s raceday and are now aiming to surpass the £500,000 mark in funds raised for their partner charity.
Director of Income Generation for the MND Association, Jo Coker, said: “We’re delighted to be returning to Ripon with William Hill following the success of last year’s Charity raceday.
“The event not only raised significant funds to support people with motor neurone disease and their families but also helped shine a spotlight on the realities of MND and the urgent need for continued investment in support and research.”
15 runners have been declared for the Great St Wilfrid Handicap, with the market headed by the Clive Cox-trained Fast Track Harry, who apprentice rider Jack Nicholls partners.
William Pyle won the race last year on 16-1 shot Intervention and rides recent York winner Flight Control this time.
Of his three entries, David O’Meara has declared course-and-distance winner Dark Cloud Rising, who recorded a career-best performance when scoring at Ripon three starts ago.
Confirmed runners and riders
Visit Malta Hungerford Stakes (Saturday, 3.10)
Back In Black Daniel Muscutt
Never So Brave David Probert
Prince Of India Pat Dobbs
Symbol Of Honour William Buick
Witness Stand Saffie Osborne
Coppull Hector Crouch
Extremely Zain Tom Marquand
Northern Champion Ashley Lewis
Sukanya Rob Hornby
Paddy Power: 9-4 Never So Brave, 7-2 Coppull, 5 Symbol Of Honour, 11-2 Witness Stand, 6 Prince Of India, 8 Extremely Zain, 25 Sukanya, 33 Northern Champion, 50 Back In Black
William Hill/Mnd Association Great St Wilfrid Handicap (Saturday, 3.25
Aramram Joe Leavy
Royal Zabeel Jason Watson
Fast Track Harry Jack Nicholls
Dark Cloud Rising Daniel Tudhope
Khafiz Harry Davies
Lord Roxby Alex Jary
I'm Next John Egan
Musical Touch Warren Fentiman
Eye Of Dubai James Sullivan
Manila Scouse Duran Fentiman
Kodiac Thriller Cam Hardie
Fortification Tom Kiely-Marshall
It Just Takes Time Andrew Mullen
Brighton Boy Amie Waugh
Flight Control William Pyle
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