William Haggas weighing up big Group 1 targets for Maltese Cross after 'best performance' in dramatic Grand Prix de Paris win

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William Haggas has said he does not yet know the ceiling of Tuesday evening's last-gasp Grand Prix de Paris winner Maltese Cross .

The three-year-old endured a torrid trip in the feature under Tom Marquand as he was hemmed in by Pierre-Charles Boudot on Alam when making his move in the straight. However, he made rapid headway once switched inside and granted a run in between horses before denying Ancient Egypt by a head.

It was a first Group 1 victory for George Waud's star, who had won the Listed Derby Trial at Lingfield before finishing runner-up to Christmas Day in the Derby in testing conditions at Epsom last month. It was his fourth win from just six starts.

"I got sweaty enough, it wasn't a comfortable watch but it was a great result so that's all that matters," Haggas said. "I think he did really well. It didn't happen for him in the straight, but he really wanted to win. I don't think PC [Boudot] helped Tom much, but I suppose that's race-riding.

"He wasn't going anywhere and he didn't let him out, not that he should. He had to go in and he was lucky to get a run but he did. Who knows where he might end up, but he's got better each race he's run in which is a really good thing for us."

Sam and William Haggas at home with Maltese Cross Credit: Megan Rose Photography

It was Haggas's first win in the race, and with wife Maureen representing the stable at Longchamp, he was keen to outline just how important a success it was for the team at Somerville Lodge.

"Winning a Group 1 makes all the difference," he said. "That's a couple of Group 1s we've got this year in close finishes – Almeraq and him – and I can't tell you what a difference it makes."

Maltese Cross is the 5-2 favourite for the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York on August 19 and whether he turns up in that contest is likely to be decided by his next Group 1 target.

"What we do next basically boils down to the St Leger or the Arc, but probably not both and we've got lots of time to think about it," Haggas said. "If he was to go for the Arc we could think about the Great Voltigeur, in which he would carry a penalty, but if he was going to Doncaster I probably wouldn't run him again.

"He doesn't take much training and he needed every week in between Epsom and Paris. If we want to look after him and have him for a bit, there's no Group 1 race for him now before those two targets as the King George comes too quickly."

Maltese Cross (left): was a gallant runner-up in the Derby at Epsom Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Maltese Cross is the 7-2 joint-favourite alongside Christmas Day for the St Leger on September 12 and a 16-1 chance for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on October 4. Haggas has no doubt he would relish another two and a half furlongs at Doncaster, while he also has crucial course experience at Longchamp.

"I think he'd stay the St Leger trip, that wouldn't be a problem," he said. "The Arc's a different beast, but they'd go a good pace and it was clear he enjoyed that last night. You can get soft or even heavy ground and although he handled it at Epsom, you'd have to think last night was his best performance."

On the prospect of training Maltese Cross as a four-year-old, he added: "Sometimes horses become too valuable but there's not a lot of point in giving horses time and looking after them and then retiring them. If we could have him next year it would be great."

Betfred St Leger, September 12

Betfred: 7-2 Maltese Cross, Christmas Day, 7 Pierre Bonnard, 10 Benvenuto Cellini, 12 Point Of Law, Galiyan, 14 Montreal, 16 Ancient Egypt, Earth Shot, Limestone, Causeway, Bay Of Brilliance, 20s bar.

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